Zombie movies and TV shows have always been popular with horror fans, from George Romero's Night of the Living Dead in 1968, to the big hits of today like The Last of Us and The Walking Dead franchise. A quality so many entries share, however, is that they are often understandably dark tales about the collapse of humanity, with a theme that relates to real life. For example, Night of the Living Dead spoke about race (albeit by accident), while its follow-up, Dawn of the Dead, was about consumerism. Still, this doesn't mean there haven't been funny zombie stories. 1985's Return of the Living Dead is one of the best horror comedies ever made. But a year before that, there was another, Thom Eberhardt's Night of the Comet. It's a smartly told story that embraces its campy nature, while also gifting us a rarity in zombie flicks: female perspective.

What Is' Night of the Comet' About?

Night of the Comet is the very definition of a cult horror movie. When it was released in November 1984, it made a modest $14.4 million at the box office, but over four decades later, it's still popular with horror fans. Night of the Comet probably came out at the wrong time, as the early to mid-1980s were all about slashers and A Nightmare on Elm Street came out on the very same day! Horror in the '80s was all about being Rated-R, filled with gore, sex, and pushing things to the edge. Night of the Comet was rated PG-13 and was one of the earlier movies saddled with this rating after the outcry the same year over the violence and gore in two PG films, The Temple of Doom and Gremlins. That didn't matter though. Night of the Comet is far from a gory, sexed-up slasher.

The film centers on a southern California city preparing to witness a comet cross overhead just days before Christmas. When the moment comes, nearly everyone is turned to dust, with others becoming zombified monsters. Luckily, sisters Reggie (Catherine Mary Stewart) and Sam (Kelli Maroney), were inside when it happened, but now they are two of the few normal people left. They must survive the zombies, violent other survivors, and government scientists with bad intentions.

'Night of the Comet' Is More Campy Than Serious