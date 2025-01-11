The 1980s was a golden time for the horror genre, full of experimental movies, seamlessly blending various sub-genres. Among the most notable titles is writer-director Fred Dekker’s Night of the Creeps, which is finally getting the 4K UHD Collector’s Edition Blu-ray treatment from Shout Factory, ComicBook reports. The movie is often dubbed an extraordinary horror comedy and has risen to cult classic status.

The collector’s edition comes with an array of special features, including an audio commentary with actor Suzanne Snyder and filmmakers Jackson Stewart and Francis Galluppi. Other audio commentaries include one with Dekker, and another with actors Tom Atkins, Jason Lively, Steve Marshall, and Jill Whitlow. Fans will also find featurettes like ‘A New Breed of Terror: The Films Of Fred Dekker – Interview with Director Fred Dekker,’ along with interviews titled, Real Good Plan, The Bradster, Worst Coroner Ever, among others. Furthermore, the special edition includes original theatrical ending, deleted scenes, and the theatrical trailer.

What Is ‘Night of the Creeps’ About?

Starring Lively and Atkins, the movie follows two friends, who steal a cadaver from a cryogenics lab, as part of an initiation rite in the college fraternity. The "corpse" is an undead body from the late 1950s and is under the control of an extraterrestrial organism. Soon, several other people are infected with these alien slugs. The movie was not exactly a box office smash, making less than $1 million worldwide, but it has since become a cult classic. It holds a 73% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

The movie is a wild ride – full of action, horror, and thrills. It is wonderfully cheesy and features amazing performances and gloriously campy practical effects. Among the most notable performances in the movie is Atkins, whose role as the badass Detective Cameron is a true highlight. The movie is a true spectacle to behold, and few '80s movies can measure against it. So bagging the 4K special edition will be an amazing opportunity for fans.

Along with Lively as Chris Romero and Atkins as Det. Ray Cameron, the movie also stars Steve Marshall as James Carpenter, Jill Whitlow as Cynthia Cronenberg, Allan Kayser as Brad, Wally Taylor as Det. Landis, Bruce Solomon as Sgt. Raimi, David Paymer as Hollister, David Oliver as Steve, Dick Miller as Walt, Ken Heron as Johnny and Alice Cadogan as Pam. Further rounding off the cast are Suzanne Snyder, John J. York, Jay Arlen Jones, Elizabeth Alda, Lori Lively and many more.

Night of the Creeps 4K will arrive on March 25. It is available to pre-order at Shout Factory below.

