Sometimes in the movies, less is more. In the case of 50s classic Night of the Demon (or Curse of the Demon as it was released in the States), slightly less could've been so much more, for the movie's buildup and psychological wire-plucking render it a compulsively enjoyable watch today. French director Jacques Tourneur (known for RKO's Cat People) was reluctant to show the titular demon at any point in the finished film, but due to external pressure, the beast itself does make two key appearances - characterized by its bug-eyed lumber. However, with multiple nerve-racking scenes populating the film, and gravitas provided by lead Dana Andrews (of noir classic Laura) as Dr John Holden - Demon continues to bewitch through its creepy narrative and taut screenplay involving a mysterious death and the subsequent investigation of an amorphous cult in rural England carried out by a rigidly skeptical psychologist.

Released a handful of years prior to a spate of similarly eerie black and white horror films made in Britain such as 1960's Village of the Damned, 1963's The Haunting and 1961's The Innocents (a towering picture) - Demon views as an intriguing precursor to a new dawn of horror set to take place the following decade. And its restraint makes it even more impressive as an inexplicit exercise in smoldering psychological horror. Revered by Martin Scorsese, in fact both this one and The Haunting make his list of top horror films, Demon is at its best when it's focused on dimly lit conversation scenes and séances, ill-advised wanders through the woods and supernaturally powerful storms that usher all and sundry back indoors. For horror devotees, Night of the Demon is a cleverly atmospheric little film that still possesses a weird magnetic power in a bare-bones kind of way. While the supernatural entity itself infests two important scenes, rumbling into view imposingly wreathed by smoke, it's the psychological impact of the film that makes the biggest impression.

Influential Plot Devices and Dialogue-Driven Style

Following the credit sequence, in its flurry of ornate text and flamboyant orchestral score, we're promptly introduced to cult leader Dr. Julian Karswell (Niall MacGinnis), whose quickfire delivery as an authority on all things occult make for a highly memorable character and performance by the actor. The ill-fated Professor Harrington (Maurice Denham), who has drawn the ire of Karswell following an investigation into his operations, is fearing for his life, believing that he has been cursed. Despite protestations involving a supposedly integral slip of parchment, Harrington is intercepted by a hulking demonic shape on the road - the night ceding to a spontaneously generating cloud of smoke. While delivered mildly, it remains a fairly crazy start to the movie, one in which its chief characters ultimately find their cards marked - doom firmly on the horizon. It's a plot point that has been used in many horror films since - that sense of an inescapable deadly timeline - and Night of the Demon may be one of the first films that began popularizing the device.

The film's narrative then dives into a deeper investigation spearheaded by Andrews' John Holden, later joined by Harrington's sister (Peggy Cummins), as he looks to decipher the cause and effect behind the professor's demise - the circumstances of which defy mere accident. Off the back of bristling dialogue (with enough British epithets uttered to keep everyone entertained) and a keen sense of paranormal suppression through Holden keeping the movie grounded, the scariest scenes in the film occur courtesy of various moments wherein Tourneur can flex his skill for using shadow, light and darkness to menacing effect. When Holden accosts Karswell at his castle-like homestead, the onset of a storm takes the drama to new levels. The reality of a world filled with tensions surrounding belief systems is broached conversationally, and the ensuing psychological drama is what truly propels the dread-soaked plot forward. Karswell maintains the inexplicable is a part of the world in which we live, one that science can not always adequately explain away.

The Power of Implied Horror

More of the finest moments in Demon ultimately come by way of the interactions grounded firmly in reality. Our supposedly doomed-to-die protagonist (told he has three days to live and that he should cut off his investigation) remains resolutely incredulous throughout much of the film, almost unshakable in his assertions that the cultist and his acolytes are concerned with superstition. Only when he begins to suspect he is being followed (delivered subtly via a shot of him seeming turned around in a shadowy apartment building) does he begin to slip into a mild state of paranoia. As Holden discovers more about what happened to Harrington (his calendar pages had also been removed mysteriously by an unknown party), an air of foreboding similarly hovers. It's an intriguing view at the tenor of the times regarding psychology at large, with discussion surrounding the hypnotic power of autosuggestion.

As a result of these slowly escalating events, in the film's most elegantly executed sequence, Holden decides to break into Karswell's home in the dead of night to conduct further digging. With Tourneur skillfully drawing out suspense, focus trained on the notion of decision vs indecision (a key, uncomplicated cause for much of the film's drama) - a sense of the uncanny manifests slowly through simple, effective shot composition and noir-ish visuals. Holden clambers up the side of the building and enters via a window before slipping into the darkness and venturing to the study. Once inside, he descends the stairs and ventures deeper into the house and, in a well framed shot, the camera captures a disembodied hand on the banister, following him carefully from a safe distance. The shot is used again, and the effect is both creepy and disarmingly odd. The pertinent point being that the imagined is most frightening - the scary simplicity of perceived threat. The fundamental fear one can feel in an act of defiance (such as when Holden ignores Karswell to return to his car via a thicket) is central to the scene that comes next. Fate is always ultimately ambiguous - irrespective of prophecy.

Effective, Stark Visuals

Tourneur's proficiency behind the camera is apparent for all to see in Night of the Demon. His nous for low-key, moodily lit horror vibes saturates the overall look. Heavily apparent here too, is his noir background, for much of the visual style seems to take some cues from the genre. The finale, which takes place on a train and involves Holden returning the accursed slip of parchment to Karswell, is suitably tense in its battle of wits. With its heavy psychological underpinnings and the thematic exploration of a non-believer succumbing to reluctant acceptance, there's a heavy sense of humanity that outweighs any sense of otherworldly terror. Big reveal in the last few minutes notwithstanding, a universal fear (loss of control) is well-explored.

Ultimately, Holden opts not to take a closer, more interrogative look at something that would have erased all doubt whether he'd been embroiled in the supernatural, preferring instead to re-invest faith in the easily explainable.The subtlety and slinking sense of there being an intangible threat is what bestows the film its eerie quality and as it stands, Night of the Demon is deserving of rich praise. While the journey is book-ended by two overtly demonic moments, the interstitial trip is brooding and heavy on atmosphere. The power of simplicity reigns throughout and some randomly indelible images are created when light breaks through the shadow, in much the same way 1962's Carnival of Souls held an odd and simmering power. Demon examines what happens when a tried and trusted worldview is given a vigorous shake, showcasing how the insidious power of suggestion can have an untimely influence on one's perception of their own destiny.