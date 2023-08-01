The Big Picture Scream Factory is releasing Kevin S. Tenet's Night of the Demons on 4K this Fall, along with its sequels on Blu-ray.

There are four different purchasing options for the Night of the Demons trilogy, ranging from individual films to an ultimate scary bundle.

The film franchise has gained a cult following due to its clever setting and ghoulish entertainment, and it now joins Scream Factory's October Halloween lineup.

When it comes to horror on physical media arguably no one does it better than Scream Factory. The boutique label has spent the last couple of years giving fan favorite horror classics the 4K treatment. Now the latest 80s gem coming to 4K this Fall from Scream Factory is Kevin S. Tenet’s Night of the Demons. However, these demons have friends coming along for this spooky Halloween party as its sequels, Night of the Demons 2 and Night of the Demons 3, are also being released on Blu-ray.

There are four different ways you can buy the Night of the Demons' trilogy. First you can buy them all Individually. Night of the Demons on 4K is $36.99 while its sequels are $31.98 respectively. This will get you the normal Collector's Edition 4K or Blu-ray with a slipcover and poster of the original theatrical artwork for the first two films. The third film just comes with the Blu-ray with no slipcover or poster. The next option for $105.99 gets you all the films in their respective formats, six slipcovers and posters (two for each film), and a prism sticker. The third option for $165.99 comes with all that and an enamel pin set. However, if you’re a true Night of the Demons fan, Scream Factory has you covered with the ultimate scary bundle. For $199.99, you’ll get everything previously mentioned with six additional lobby cards.

While Scream Factory has previously released the original Night of the Demons on Blu-ray, this is the first time the label is releasing its sequels on Blu-ray. The special features for the release haven't been announced yet, but at least for the first film, it’ll have all the special features from Scream Factory’s previous Blu-ray edition. The Night of the Demons' trilogy now joins Pumpkinhead and The Blob as part of Scream Factory’s huge October Halloween line up.

Image via Paragon Arts International

Night of the Demons’ Haunting Legacy

Night of the Demons has gained a cult following thanks to its Halloween setting and fun gothic scares. Like other 80s gems centered around parties gone wrong like Slumber Party Massacre or My Bloody Valentine, the genius of Demons is in its unique setting. The morgue is such a clever location for a supernatural romp and this film full of demonic possession and séances take advantage of it. Also, Both 90s sequels would follow in the original's footsteps with similar setups and ghoulish entertainment which is something most horror franchises can’t say. These definitely should be on your October watchlist alongside other holiday classics like Halloween, Trick r’ Treat, and Terrifier.

When Do Night of Demons’ Blu-rays release?

Night of the Demons is releasing on 4K alongside Night of Demons 2 and 3 on Blu-ray October 3, 2023. You can pre-order all the films Individually or as one giant ghastly set on Scream Factory’s website now. Night of the Demons can currently be streamed on Peacock and Tubi for free. The trailer can be viewed down below.