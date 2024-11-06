There truly is a horror movie for all situations. As the genre breaks into dozens of sub-genres with different tones and a sliding scale of quality, there's a horror film you can watch no matter how you feel or what you're doing. A good Halloween party movie is a particular breed that comes in handy, particularly if you're not ready to say goodbye to Spooky Season for another year. Something that's not cerebral, emotional, or even particularly scary. One that's better viewed with a group of friends over drinks, which doesn't require a lot of active listening or complex thought but gets you in the spirit of the season. Old B-Horror films are perfect for this, but the one that truly delivers is the 1988 film Night of the Demons.

Is this movie a revolutionary, artful piece of horror cinema? No. Does it have to be? Absolutely not. Directed by Kevin Tenney, this film is your classic haunted house setup. A group of teens decides that the best place for a spooky get-together is an abandoned mortuary rumored to be haunted by malicious spirits. They, of course, perform a seance for fun, and that awakens a demonic entity that picks them off through possession and murder.

'Night Of The Demons' Is A Time Capsule of '80s Horror Tropes

At the time of release, Night of the Demons received criticism for being stereotypical and full of clichés. You've seen the story before, and the film doesn't exactly tread new ground with its material. To quote a review from the Washington Post at the time: "You don't have to be a detective to guess which two will survive, and you don't have to be a callow person to feel none of the others will be missed one bit." It's also a pretty sleazy film, especially when watching it now, and you can't be blamed for being a bit turned off by that too.

By the late 80s, even its tongue-in-cheek comedy was pretty played out. It was nearing the end of the decade, and the whole genre was nearing time for a reset. There were enough films with impressive practical effects, raunchy humor, and teenagers dying, ones with better acting and more original ideas. Nowadays, it's a perfect time capsule of a 1980s horror film. Night of the Demons is the kind of film that many would later try to parody — the ultimate demonic video nasty. So bad it's good, sure, but the entertainment value benefits from the movie fully leaning into the tropes and character archetypes while, at the same time, going completely off the wall.

'Night of the Demons' Makes You Root For The Good Guys

Image via Paragon Arts International

The story of the film, and the demons in it, operate like a game of group tag or 'zombie tag'. As Tenney describes in the behind-the-scenes documentary You're Invited: The Making Of 'Night Of The Demons': "As your survivors dwindle, your antagonists grow." Effectively, it's a chase, and when the film gets going you do feel as if you're running alongside the characters. Once the demons are fully unveiled, the mortuary completely comes alive and the pace picks up exponentially. Sure, there are disposable teens getting picked off in fun ways, but at the center there is a final duo you find yourself rooting for.

Judy (Cathy Podewell) is your typical (possibly?) virginal final girl, so it comes as no surprise that she makes it out. But she's also someone who always seems genuinely concerned about the well-being of her fellow party-goers, always keeping the peace, standing up for and comforting others. Running alongside her is Rodger (Alvin Alexis), a preacher's son whose immediate inclination is to get the hell out of there. A surprisingly rare reversal of the "black guy dies first" trope, he's the voice of reason who finds the courage to survive throughout the film.

A problem with a lot of horror films is the writing of the protagonists and victims. Even in the biggest franchises, they can either be bland cannon fodder or genuinely awful and obnoxious. In Night of the Demons, the archetypes of each character actually work to the film's advantage by allowing them to be distinct, and it gives the piece an old-timey charm. Everyone gets a moment, a fun line, a captivating monster encounter, or even a fun death. Especially when the artifice drops as they start to realize something very wrong is happening. Most importantly, the final sprint of the film has you wanting the same thing as the survivors: make it to the end of the night alive. It's a fun, gruesome and very enjoyable romp.

Night of the Demons (1988) Release Date October 14, 1998 Director Kevin Tenney Cast Cathy Podewell , Alvin Alexis , Hal Havins , Harold Ayer Runtime 90 minutes

