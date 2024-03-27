The Big Picture Scott Derrickson, director of The Night of the Hunter remake, brings horror expertise from past successful projects.

Pascal Pictures remains on board to produce the adaptation, with Derrickson teaming up once again with C. Robert Cargill.

The story follows a deceptive preacher, Harry Powell, married to a widow solely to steal her fortune, keeping her children at risk.

It’s been three years since word first broke that Pascal Pictures’ Amy Pascal would be behind a remake of the book-turned-film, The Night of the Hunter, and now Scott Derrickson has stepped out of the shadows as the project’s director. The helmer’s attachment is the first major move we’ve seen come for the production, which will serve as an adaption of Davis Grubb’s 1953 novel of the same name, which first received an on-screen makeover courtesy of Charles Laughton back in 1955. The movie would become a classic piece of horror noir and go on to inspire titans of film including Martin Scorsese, Guillermo del Toro, Spike Lee, and more, making the reimagining no small feat for Derrickson and Universal Pictures.

With a story that preys on the intrigue of audiences just as much as the main character preys on his victims, The Night of the Hunter centers around a man named Harry Powell. By all appearances, Harry is a pious and gentle man, a preacher by trade, who falls in love with and marries a widow. But his truth is much more sinister than that, as he’s only posing to be a man of faith and is actually a serial killer who has wed his bride to claim the fortune left to her by her deceased husband. As his intentions come to the surface, his stepchildren, John and Pearl, are forced to watch their backs and remain vigilant at all times as Harry pours all his energy into uncovering the family’s riches.

Pascal and her production company are still on board to produce as part of their first-look deal with Universal. Joining will be Peter Gethers under his KramMar Delicious Mystery Productions banner. As the novel was an immediate bestseller and a finalist for the National Book Award, the scribe adapting the title for on-screen consumption is an important piece of the puzzle. It should come as no surprise that joining Derrickson in this position is C. Robert Cargill, who has long paired up with the director on past projects, including The Black Phone, Doctor Strange, and Sinister.

Why Scott Derrickson Is The Perfect Choice For ‘The Night of the Hunter’ Adaptation

Having cut his teeth via his 2000 feature-length directorial debut, Hellraiser: Inferno, Derrickson has proven himself time and time again to be a valuable asset to the horror community. The director’s sophomore film, The Exorcism of Emily Rose is equal parts thought-provoking and terrifying, weaving truth with fiction in a film centered around one of the most famous exorcism cases in history. The director has gone on to bring the horror in the aforementioned The Black Phone which, due to its impressive financial success, has a sequel on the way. Before work can fully get started on The Night of the Hunter, Derrickson and Cargill will welcome their latest project, The Gorge, which features performances from Sigourney Weaver, Miles Teller, and Anya Taylor-Joy.

As of right now, no casting announcements or a release window has been revealed for The Night of the Hunter, but stay tuned to Collider for more information. In the meantime stream it on Prime Video and watch the trailer for the original below:

The Night of the Hunter A self-proclaimed preacher marries a gullible widow whose young children are reluctant to tell him where their real dad hid the $10,000 he'd stolen in a robbery. Release Date July 26, 1955 Director Charles Laughton Cast Robert Mitchum , Shelley Winters , Lillian Gish , James Gleason Runtime 92 Minutes Main Genre Noir

