Horror is a genre that never goes out of style. From the original Universal Classic Monsters, to Alfred Hitchcock’s iconic filmography, to the multi-billion dollar Conjuring Universe, there will always be films that terrify. However, among the endless canon of horror greats, there is one film that holds a very unique record. Night of the Living Dead may be something of a small film, but it is undoubtedly a classic. The film has not only gone on to influence countless other zombie movies, but has a deep, social meaning. And, thanks to an interesting loophole, it has also appeared in other movies more than any other film in history.

‘Night of the Living Dead’ Is One of the Most Influential Horror Films Ever Made

Released in 1968, Night of the Living Dead found great success, despite its modest status. Per Forbes, the picture made $30,000,000 against its small $114,000 budget. The film was also a critical success, and found relevancy, becoming an allegory for race, thanks to the lead character, Ben, being brought to life by African-American actor, Duane Jones. Ben was a rarity at the time, as the film avoided the use of stereotypes common for its era, and presented the character as intelligent and resourceful. Director George Romero is often credited for creating the idea of the modern zombie, with his influence still felt across the genre today, via The Walking Dead and other popular properties. But influence is not the only way the entertainment industry has continued to honor the picture.

‘Night of the Living Dead’ Has Appeared in a Record Number of Other Films

Night of the Living Dead has remained a cornerstone film, not only for its success, or its larger franchise but because of its various appearances in other pictures. According to the Guinness World Records, pieces and sections of Night of the Living Dead have appeared in 129 movies, as of January 2024. Among the most notable, clips of the picture have been featured in Halloween II, Christaine F., Fade to Black, Proof, and Stir of Echoes. However, these appearances weren’t necessarily due to the affection of various filmmakers.

As explained by York University, the movie’s original distributor, the Walter Reade Organization, failed to properly register the picture’s copyright. The movie was originally going to be called Night of the Flesh Eaters, but the Reade Organization decided to change the name to avoid confusion with 1964’s The Flesh Eaters. During the name change process, the distributor failed to add the copyright indicator to the new title, which, according to the US Copyright Act of 1909, was a necessity. Thanks to the failure, the picture accidentally entered the Public Domain. This mistake allowed other filmmakers to feature clips of Night of the Living Dead without having to pay its creators. While this negligent accident may not be profitable, it does allow the horror-classic’s legacy to live on. It continues to not only appear in various other films and documentaries, but is still one of the most influential horror pictures ever made.

Even decades after its release, Night of the Living Dead remains one of the most influential and important pieces of horror ever created. Despite being a low-budget production, the film was incredibly successful and reinvented the zombie genre, with effects that are still being felt today. In addition to its social relevance, the picture’s Guinness World Record status may be something of a mistake, but that has helped keep the movie in the minds of horror fans everywhere.

