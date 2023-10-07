The Big Picture Night of the Living Dead, directed by George A. Romero, is considered the most important zombie movie and the originator of the zombie subgenre as we know it today.

A nine-minute scene from the film was discovered in 2015 but has yet to be released or restored, leaving fans eagerly awaiting its unveiling.

The missing scene is rumored to contain the largest zombie scene in the movie and could potentially provide a significant addition to the horror classic if it ever sees the light of day.

Night of the Living Dead is the most important zombie movie in the entire subgenre, so if there were ever to be any deleted scenes of George A. Romero's original game-changer, fans would do anything to get their hands on it. Well, it sounds like we're in luck... or at least it sounds like we might be in luck. Back in 2015, Romero revealed to the world that a lost, deleted nine-minute scene had been discovered, was in the works to be restored, and planned to be released to the world. Well, unfortunately, nothing ever came of that. But what would this nine-minute scene have been, who worked on it, and what happened to it? Will we ever see this missing chunk of one of the most important movies in all horror history?

If you're a zombie fan, there's no way that you don't at least know about Night of the Living Dead. With this 1969 classic, Romero literally created the entire subgenre of zombie movies. Of course, there were movies with "zombies" in them like White Zombie from 1932 and 1943's I Walked with a Zombie, but these weren't quite the flesh-eating creatures that we know and love today. Before Romero, zombies were seen as mind-controlled victims of voodoo. Their stories were told in the form of atmospheric chillers — simply put, these were some old-fashioned '30s and '40s horror pictures. Then Romero came along, sent armies of these bloodthirsty freaks after innocents, amped up the gore, and brought on a way more visceral version of the subgenre than ever before.

'Night of the Living Dead' Is Full of Groundbreaking Scenes

Night of the Living Dead isn't just one of these monster movies that redefines a genre in one pivotal scene; the whole movie is made up of groundbreaking set pieces. The opening kill in the graveyard when Johnny (Russell Streiner) has his head cracked over the gravestone sets the stage for how brutal zombies can be. Then there's the scene later in the film when Harry Cooper (Karl Hardman) is being eaten by his recently zombie-fied daughter, Karen (Kyra Schon). You can't forget the many scenes that Romero fills with zombies storming the house in droves, sending one wave of them after another. These shots are stuffed with the decaying undead heading toward the house and trying to break in, so they can eat the remaining survivors. While Night of the Living Dead is thematically most interesting when its characters are going at each other's throats, it's at its most fun when we get to see the movie go full steam ahead into zombie territory.

Nine Minutes of 'Night of the Living Dead' Are Missing

Image via Continental Distributing

What if there's a chance that Night of the Living Dead could have had even more zombie action in it? Well, according to Romero himself, there's about nine minutes of film that we're missing. That's right, we're talking about a pretty significant chunk in one of the most important movies in cinema history that has been lost to time. Or is it? At the 2015 Monster Mania Convention held in Hunt Valley, Maryland, the director revealed that a 16mm work print of his feature-length debut had been discovered while it was in the process of being restored by Martin Scorsese.

RELATED: George Romero Came Close to Adapting this Stephen King Classic

This copy had been abandoned, stowed away, and lost long ago because, as Romero put it, "They don't save that stuff, nobody saves it. It costs too much to store, y'know." So while this particular reel of the film was originally in its creator's possession, it sounds like its filmmakers (particularly independent artists like Romero who did it on their own dime, mind you) would not often hold on to footage after their film was cut and complete. Therefore, once Night was in the can, this scene was lost. Romero also clarifies, "In those days, it was nitrate. Back then, it would catch fire." Here, he refers to the film stock itself being highly flammable, so we should be thankful that it's here still today.

But what would have been in the nine-minute deleted scene? Well, apparently, this stretch would have taken place in the film's infamous jump-cut that happens during one of the basement scenes. Not only that, but the 2015 rumor mill had word that the scene would have contained the largest zombie scene of them all! Now why they would have deleted that of all things, I'll never know. This could be because of censorship issues, maybe the scene went too far with violence or something, but in that case, Romero could have just cut bits of specific shots to avoid any trouble. If we're missing out on a nine-minute scene with the largest amount of these flesh-eaters in the entire movie, then that's a piece of history that has to be uncovered.

And that's the biggest tragedy of it all — this deleted scene that we heard about eight years ago still has yet to see the light of day. No Criterion re-release or any other independently produced version has included this mammoth-sized hole in the middle of Night of the Living Dead. That being said, if there is a scene with a big enough zombie crowd to match those in Dawn and Day of the Dead, then you know there's a Romero fan out there who will go on a quest and get their hands on it. It might be lost now, but it won't be lost forever.

Image via Continental Distributing

With Romero's unfortunate passing in 2017, perhaps work on this Scorsese-led restoration has been halted, but maybe the process has simply been slowed down. Either way, the nine minutes that were cut out of Night of the Living Dead cannot be lost forever. Given Scorsese's long history of restoring many of the world's most important classics, our hopes shouldn't be all the way in the gutter. On top of that, the lost, black and white, three-hour cut of Romero's cult classic, Martin, was found back in 2021, so that further benefits our chances. Martin is a great film, but it didn't kick off an entire subgenre.

Given Night of the Living Dead's importance, someone is bound to discover this missing piece of the puzzle eventually. Let's hope that we're lucky enough to see the day that Night takes a note from its zombies and that this nine-minute segment rises from the dead, back from the grave to terrify audiences for the first time in over 50 years. It's a little soon to ask that this happens in time for Halloween 2023, but what about 2024? Please!