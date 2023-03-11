In today’s politically divided world, many are quick to say that they don’t want politics in their movies, especially with horror, a genre that is generally seen as escapism, where for 90 minutes you can get scared and forget your real life worries. Horror films have long been political, however, and not just recently with Get Out or The Purge. Invasion of the Body Snatchers, The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, and Candyman are just a few over the decades which had a message beneath the mayhem. Perhaps the most political, socially aware horror film is 1968’s Night of the Living Dead.

You don’t have to look hard to find the message that is playing out beside the simple story of zombies attacking people who have boarded themselves up in a farmhouse. 1968 was a rough time for America. We were trapped in a war in Vietnam. The Civil Rights Act of 1964, which sought to ban discrimination, was being felt throughout the country, with Black people still struggling despite the legislation’s best intentions. It was also a chaotic Presidential election year, one that ended with violence at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. Before that, the country had to go through two of the most shocking and heartbreaking assassinations. Martin Luther King Jr. was struck down by an assassin’s bullet on April 4th of that year. Two months later, on June 6th, Democratic Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy would suffer the same fate. In 1968, America was in turmoil.

George Romero Invented the Modern Zombie

What’s more tumultuous than that? How about a zombie outbreak? These days, zombie films and TV series have been done to death, but half a century ago it was a new subgenre. There had been zombie films before Night of the Living Dead, such as White Zombie and I Walked with a Zombie in the 1930s, but then zombies were living people under a voodoo spell. It was George Romero who created the modern zombie we all know of the dead who rise to walk again and feast on flesh, and who can only be taken down with a bullet to the head. This one film and its new monsters would change the course of horror forever.

The beginning of the film plays out like your standard horror film of the day. Adult brother and sister, Barbara and Johnny (Judith O’Dea and Russell Streiner), both white, are at a cemetery to visit the grave of their father when an old man walking with a strange gait attacks them, killing Johnny. Barbara flees, finding shelter in an abandoned farmhouse nearby. Soon after, another person running for their life arrives at the farmhouse, a lanky man named Ben (Duane Jones). Here is where the film starts to become something more than just another monster movie. Ben is Black. While there had been many Black people in movies during this time and before, more often than not they were seen as the help, or they played the slave or the friend or the comic relief. Outside of Sidney Poitier, Black men weren't portrayed as every day, regular people.

Ben in ‘Night of the Living Dead’ Was a Rare Black Leading Character

Image via Continental Distributing

Ben is not played as a 1960s Black character trope. He doesn’t talk a certain way or act a certain way. He’s not a sidekick to a white character, and he’s not smiling and cracking jokes. Ben is just…a person. He is strong and smart and quick on his feet. That’s proven quickly, as when he comes into the house, he finds Barbara completely out of it, in shock from what she has witnessed. He asks her questions about what’s going on, but she’s no help. He hurries to try to board up the house, and fires a rifle and lights fires outside to try to keep back the small trail of zombies who have started to find them.

Not long after, more people come up from the cellar, where they’ve been hidden this whole time. There’s a young couple named Tom and Judy (Keith Wayne and Judith Ridley) and a middle-aged husband and wife named Harry and Helen (Karl Hardman and Marilyn Eastman), who have a young daughter, Karen (Kyra Schon), who stays down in the cellar because she is sick after having been bitten by one of the zombies.

As more zombies descend on the farmhouse, Harry reveals himself to be a hothead, complaining that it’s unsafe to stay here and that they should all go to the cellar, rather than helping. Ben takes charge. He doesn’t wilt, afraid to be a Black man standing up to a white man. He is steady and confident and a leader when no one else knows what to do.

Ben creates a plan to get help for Karen by leading some of the group to nearby gas pumps so they can fill up his truck's gas tank. Tom and Judy mess up though, with gas spilled, and the torches they brought to keep the zombies at bay igniting the fuel, killing the young couple. Ben runs back to the house, but a cowardly Harry is at first reluctant to let him in. When he does, Ben punches him. It might not seem like much now, but this is a huge moment. Not only is the hero a Black man, but in a bold move by Romero, he has that Black man assault a white man. That’s not the end of it though. He also slaps a hysterical Barbara in an attempt to snap her out of it, giving us the image of a Black man hitting a white woman.

As the zombies break through into the house, Ben, sick of Harry’s cowardly ways, shoots him dead. Soon after, Barbara is killed by her own zombified brother and Helen is killed in the cellar by her reanimated daughter. Ben is the only one left alive, and he flees to the cellar, dispatching of the undead child, giving viewers of that era another jolt of a Black man killing a little white girl.

The cellar door holds the barrage of zombies who have overtaken the house and Ben makes it through the night. The next morning, a group of white men armed with guns are patrolling the area. The zombie horde has thinned to a trickle, and the men are shooting the few that remain. Ben comes up from the cellar and looks out the window. A member of the party sees Ben peek out, and quickly assuming he’s a zombie, shoots him dead in a shocking and heartbreaking moment. The film’s final seconds are still frames of men with hooks gathering Ben’s body and throwing him into a fire.

George Romero Cast Duane Jones as Ben Simply Because He Was the Best Actor

Image via Continental Distributing

The political messages about race are everywhere. Anyone can see them, they’re that obvious. Not only is a Black man made the lead, but he is also in control while it’s the white people who are losing their heads and making mistakes. It’s as if Romero is wanting to prove the point that Black people are just as capable as a white person. Romero has that Black man attack white people on several occasions, feeding into that fear that so many had of a race that they saw as angry and violent. Then there’s the gutting ending, where a Black man is assumed to be a monster and shot dead by a white man. The most brutal images are the last, with the black and white still shots of Ben being carried out and put in the fire. It is eerily similar to the frightening photos from history of Black men who were lynched by a gang of white men.

George Romero had so much to say about race it seems, except that it was all an accident. He wasn’t trying to say anything about race relations. There’s a reason why Ben acts just like a man, and not a Black stereotype. It’s because he was supposed to be just that, a man.

“Duane Jones was the best actor we met to play Ben,“ Romero told The Wrap in 2010. “If there was a film with a black actor in it, it usually had a racial theme, like 'The Defiant Ones.' Consciously I resisted writing new dialogue ‘cause he happens to be black. We just shot the script. Perhaps 'Night of the Living Dead' is the first film to have a black man playing the lead role regardless of, rather than because of, his race.”

Producer Russ Streiner (who played Johnny in the film) elaborated. “A mutual friend of George’s and mine was a woman by the name of Betty Ellen Haughey. She grew up in Pittsburgh, but at that time she was living in New York and she knew of Duane Jones. He’d started off in a suburb just outside of Pittsburgh, yet he was off in New York making a living as a teacher and an actor. Duane happened to be in Pittsburgh visiting his family, and we auditioned him. And immediately everyone, including Rudy Ricci, said, ‘Hey, this is the guy that should be Ben.’”

Politics Are Part of Art, Intentionally or Not

Image via Continental Distributing

As for the message about MLK and RFK, Night of the Living Dead had completed filming in January 1968, while both men were still alive. By the time it was released in October of that year, however, both men were dead, and suddenly this little film had become something bigger, bearing the weight of the outside world around it.

It’s a bit surprising that such an obvious film about race and politics was never meant to be. If a white actor had played Ben, would it have had the same effect? Definitely not. The added component of race, even if it happens unintentionally, makes the film so much more powerful and keeps it ingrained in our psyche. It stays that way even today, where more than fifty years later, a teenager could watch the film and see not the Civil Rights Act or Martin Luther King Jr. or Vietnam, but instead see George Floyd with a knee on his neck.

Everything is political. There is a societal message all around us, no matter if we’re looking for it or not. Night of the Living Dead carried the weight of its era and eras since, showing that man’s brutality against each other is such a sadly accepted part of our shared knowledge that we’re always trying to find a way to deal with it, even if it’s by having the dead rise to feast on the living.