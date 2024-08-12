The Big Picture Night School, starring Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish, has surged in popularity on Netflix, reaching the #4 spot.

Directed by Malcolm E. Lee, who also directed Space Jam: A New Legacy, the comedy has garnered mixed reviews.

Other top picks on Netflix include The Emoji Movie and White Chicks, making Night School a must-watch for fans of Hart and Haddish.

A recent Kevin Hart movie which did not resonate particularly well with critics or audiences is enjoying success several years after the fact on the biggest streaming service in the world. Night School, the 2018 comedy in which Hart stars alongside Tiffany Haddish, has officially climbed into the top five on Netflix, landing at the #4 most popular movie on the platform. Night School falls short of The Emoji Movie, which recently debuted on Netflix and has already made its way to the #1 spot, along with the Tom Cruise-led Jack Reacher sequel, Never Go Back. In addition to Hart and Haddish, Night School also stars Rob Riggle, Romany Malco, Taran Killam, and Megalyn Echikunwoke, and currently sits at a 27% score from critics and a 38% rating from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Night School was directed by Malcolm E. Lee, who most notably helmed the LeBron James-led legacy sequel Space Jam: A New Legacy. Lee made a name for himself in the early 2000s directing an episode of the classic TV show Everybody Hates Chris, and also worked on Soul Men and Scary Movie 5. He most recently directed several episodes of the TV series The Best Man: The Final Chapters, and Harlem, while also working on Girls Trip, Barbershop: The Next Cut, and The Best Man Holiday. Hart himself wrote the script for Night School along with Harry Ratchford, Joey Wells, Matthew Kellard, Nicholas Stoller, and John Hamburg.

What Are the Best Things to Stream on Netflix Right Now?

One of the most popular movies on Netflix over the last several weeks has been White Chicks, the cult classic starring Marlon and Shawn Wayans. White Chicks just narrowly beats out Mr. Deeds, the 2002 Adam Sandler comedy which also stars Winona Ryder and is currently sitting comfortably as the #9 most popular movie on Netflix. The recent Netflix original Film Inside the Mind of a Dog is also one of the three most popular movies to watch on Netflix. As for TV shows, The Umbrella Academy is topping the charts after premiering its final season, with Fire Country and Prison Break also reigning supreme as several of the most popular TV shows to watch on Netflix.

Night School stars Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish and was directed by Malcolm E. Lee and written by Hart and several others. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Night School on Netflix.

