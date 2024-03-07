Working alone at night in a remote location is not just a scary thought, but also the foundation of some of the best horror films. Night Shift (not to be confused with the 1982 comedy starring Michael Keaton and Henry Winkler) continues that classic trope in a contemporary narrative. The Phoebe Tonkin-led film is the chilling latest entry into the ever-expanding horror genre and aims to redefine its boundaries. The upcoming horror thriller is directed and written by brothers Benjamin and Paul China in their first joint directorial venture.

Night Shift, as the name suggests, follows a young woman, Gwen (Tonkin), on her first night shift job at a remote motel that already seems to be falling apart. What looks like a basic, boring maintenance job at first quickly turns into a living nightmare for Gwen when she realizes that the motel might be haunted and holds some long-buried secrets.

Although it sounds like a classic tale of a protagonist stuck in a remote setting and fighting supernatural elements for survival, Night Shift balances the fear and entertainment quotient. Night Shift is set to draw its audience with its wholesome blend of mystery, thriller, suspense, and horrifying supernatural elements. So, genre fans can rest assured that this all-new horror film will not be simply horrifying but also intrigue its audience, coupled with an interesting cast and a spooky setting, to elevate the viewing experience.

While you wait for the horror film to arrive in theaters this March, find out everything we know so far about Night Shift, including plot, trailer, cast, and characters.

Night Shift (2023) Release Date March 8, 2024 Director Benjamin China , Paul China Cast Phoebe Tonkin , Christopher Denham , Madison Hu , Patrick Fischler , Lamorne Morris , Lauren Bowles , Connor Price Runtime 82 Minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Benjamin China , Paul China Studio(s) Defiant Studios , Bradley Pilz Productions , Jax Media , Kodiak Pictures , Sunset Junction Entertainment Distributor(s) Quiver Distribution

Distributed by Quiver Distribution, Night Shift is getting a limited release and will premiere at select theaters on March 8, 2024, and also be available on-demand the same day. The film is one of the several awaited new titles landing on that day, including the Millie Bobby Brown-led fantasy movie Damsel, the Blumhouse horror flick Imaginary, the limited release of Love Lies Bleeding starring Kristen Stewart, the faith-based film Cabrini, and DreamWorks' animated sequel Kung Fu Panda 4.

Where Can You Watch 'Night Shift'?

Night Shift is getting both a theatrical and digital release at the same time, on the same day, on March 8, 2024. You can either get the complete big-screen, dramatic experience of the horror thriller by heading to your local theater or catch it on-demand and indulge in the fear from the comfort of your home.

Is There a Trailer for 'Night Shift'?

Released in early February 2024, the official trailer of Night Shift boasts everything that you expect in a horror thriller. A shady motel with tacky neon signs, a murky pool, and creepy guests make for a sneak peek of what is going to be a disturbing first day on the job for our protagonist, Gwen. From dealing with rats crawling around to the motel guests trying to convince her that the property is haunted, she seems to have landed herself in an unpleasant situation. Then she also hears the news about a murderer on the loose, which only escalates her fear and panic, until the eeriness of it all begins to look very real. With no one and nothing (other than a fire axe) to protect her from whatever she is afraid of, Gwen begins to spiral and her first night shift becomes a living nightmare. Although there isn’t anything extraordinarily terrifying, the film seems to have several tension-filled moments that are sure to keep you on the edge of your seat with dread and anticipation of what’s coming next.

From what we see in the two-minute preview, Night Shift has managed to combine the classic and popular elements of horror stories in a contemporary narrative. While the premise checks off the main components, namely, a remote location, a solo protagonist targeted by a supernatural entity, and unpleasant elements that make your skin crawl, the storytelling does not rest purely on terror. In fact, as the second part of the trailer shows, Night Shift also includes some darkly funny and intriguing elements, resulting in a horror flick that’s a nod to the genre tradition and also apt for the present times.

What Is' Night Shift' About?

The official synopsis of Night Shift reads:

Night Shift tells the story of a young woman, Gwen Taylor (Tonkin) who, while working her first night shift at a remote hotel, begins to suspect that she is being followed by a dangerous character from her past. As the night progresses, Gwen’s situation spirals further when she starts to realize that the motel might also be haunted.

Who Stars in 'Night Shift'?

The team behind Night Shift has put together an interesting cast featuring Phoebe Tonkin, Lamorne Morris, and Madison Hu in the main roles.

Tonkin leads the cast as the story’s protagonist, Gwen Taylor, a young woman who arrives at a remote motel as the new night shift staff and begins to have horrifying experiences when she discovers that the property might be haunted. The Australian actress shot to fame with The CW shows The Secret Circle, and The Vampire Diaries, followed by its spin-off, The Originals, for which she earned critical acclaim. Tonkin had her most recent and prominent role in Netflix’s Boy Swallows Universe and will be next seen in the upcoming films, Kid Snow and And On the Eighth Day, as well as a new Australian series that she is also producing.

Morris stars as Teddy, the motel’s other manager who hands over the night shift role to Gwen. The actor and comedian had his breakthrough role as Winston Bishop in New Girl, followed by a lead role in Hulu’s Woke, and Call Me Kat. Morris also featured in films like Game Night and The Christmas Chronicles and recently gained recognition for his role of Trooper Witt Farr in Fargo Season 5.

Joining Tonkin and Morris in the main roles, Madison Hu plays the character of Alice. Most recognized as a Disney Channel regular, she has previously starred in Bizaardvark and Best Friends Whenever, and films like Voyager and Boogeyman. Hu gained popularity in her recurring role on Netflix’s The Brothers Sun.

Besides the above main cast members, Night Shift also stars Patrick Fischler, a character actor known for his notable roles in shows like Mad Men and Lost, and the Oscar-nominated 2024 film, American Fiction. In other roles, Billions alum Christopher Denham, who recently played a Soviet spy in the global hit Oppenheimer, plays Walton Grey, and X Company actor Connor Price plays Cole. Lauren Bowles (True Blood) and Jessica Varley (Joshy) also star in supporting roles.

Who Made 'Night Shift'?

Night Shift was written and directed by the filmmaking duo Benjamin and Paul China. While they have both worked independently before, this all-new horror thriller film marks their debut as a joint directorial venture. The English writer and director duo are best known for penning the script for the 2017 film, Sweet Virginia, starring Jon Bernthal, Christopher Abbott, and Imogen Poots. Paul had also previously written for the 2011 horror film, Crawl, which he also directed, with Benjamin serving as one of the film’s producers. Following Night Shift, The China Brothers will continue with their terrifying storytelling and will be next writing for the upcoming horror film, Most Evil.

Eric B. Fleischman, Maurice Fadida, John Hodges, Bradley Pilz, and Dennis Rainaldi serve as the producers for Night Shift.