The Big Picture Gwen's boring night at the remote motel takes a terrifying turn with eerie phone calls in Night Shift .

The synopsis reveals Gwen will face more than just ghosts as eccentric guests check in, leaving her safety in question.

Starring Phoebe Tonkin, Night Shift is the latest horror thriller from The China Brothers, set to premiere on March 8.

In just two days, Phoebe Tonkin will be stuck on the Night Shift with a new horror thriller from The China Brothers (Paul and Ben China). She's set to play a young woman named Gwen Taylor who takes on an unenviable job at a remote motel after the sun goes down. On her first night, she fears that a familiar shady character from her past has returned to terrorize her, but things soon become far more horrifying than she could ever imagine. Ahead of the premiere on Friday, March 8, Collider can share an exclusive sneak peek of Tonkin taking a late-night phone call that's anything but ordinary.

Gwen's new job is initially incredibly boring. The clip opens with her yawning as she mans the front desk before she decides to grab a coffee. She seems to be in for a slow night given that only one key is checked out from the wall behind her, but that all changes when the phone starts ringing with a call from Cabin 13. The background music goes quiet as Gwen answers, only to be met with no response and a quick hang-up from whoever is on the other side. Eerie phone calls are never a good sign in horror movies, and this one is no exception, as the phone begins ringing again as soon as Gwen gets up to leave. Upon closer inspection of the missing key, she realizes that nobody has checked into Cabin 13 and, as fear begins to set in, she gets the scare of a lifetime thanks to sinister laughter from the mysterious caller.

In case the clip wasn't enough confirmation, the synopsis reveals that Gwen is dealing with a motel that might be haunted. As the night goes on, however, she'll be dealing with far more than just ghosts. The trailer confirms that several eccentric guests will check in throughout her shift, leaving her safety in further question. In such an isolated location, there's nowhere for her to run, even with an escaped murderer roaming around in search of their next victim.

Who Else Is Checking In for 'Night Shift'?

Image via Submersive Media

Night Shift is The China Brothers' latest starry venture after directing the Jon Bernthal, Christopher Abbott, and Imogen Poots-led Sweet Virginia in 2017. Their new lead Tonkin broke onto the scene with her role in The Vampire Diaries and has since taken on some massive roles, including in Damien Chezelle's star-studded old Hollywood flick Babylon, opposite Sam Worthington in Transfusion, and the recent Netflix miniseries Boy Swallows Universe. She'll be joined by another Netflix star from this year in The Brothers Sun's Madison Hu alongside Lamorne Morris, Patrick Fischler, Lauren Bowles, and Christopher Denham. Producers for the film include Eric B. Fleischman, Maurice Fadida, John Hodges, Bradley Pilz, and Dennis Rainaldi.

Night Shift checks into theaters and on VOD on March 8. Check out the exclusive sneak peek below: