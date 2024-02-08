The Big Picture Phoebe Tonkin stars in Night Shift as Gwen Taylor, a night manager at a haunted motel with eccentric customers and an escaped murderer on the loose.

The thriller is the first joint directorial effort from Benjamin and Paul China, known for their previous work on Sweet Virginia and Crawl.

Night Shift will premiere in select theaters and video-on-demand platforms on March 8, 202

Phoebe Tonkin is working the overnight shift from hell in the new trailer for Night Shift. The new thriller from the China Brothers is slated to open in select theaters on March 8; it will simultaneously debut on video-on-demand. In a reversal of the classic Psycho formula, Tonkin is stuck in an eerie motel in the middle of nowhere - but instead of a guest, she's an employee.

Not to be confused with the 1982 Michael Keaton/Henry Winkler comedy of the same name, Night Shift stars Tonkin as Gwen Taylor, a woman who takes over as the night manager of a creepy, remote motel owned by Teddy Miles (Lamorne Morris). As the night progresses, she comes to believe the dilapidated facility is haunted, even as she has to deal with the motel's eccentric customers, including Alice (Madison Hu), Warner (Patrick Fischler), and Birdie (Lauren Bowles). Oh, and there's also an escaped murderer on the loose. Is it any surprise that by the end of the trailer, Gwen's dispensed with her janitorial gear for a fire axe? The film also stars Christopher Denham and Connor Price.

Who are the Stars of 'Night Shift'?

Close

Australian actor Tonkin broke out internationally with her role on The Vampire Diaries, which she then reprised on the spinoff The Originals. She can currently be seen in the Netflix series Boy Swallows Universe, and is next set to star in the crime drama And On the Eighth Day. Best known for his role as "bird shirt" enthusiast Winston on New Girl, Morris recently starred on the fifth season of the acclaimed FX anthology Fargo. Hu starred on the Disney Channel's Bizaardvark; she can currently be seen alongside Michelle Yeoh on the Netflix series The Brothers Sun. Character actor Fischler had prominent roles on Mad Men and Lost; he recently appeared in American Fiction and the final season of Barry. Fischler's real-life wife, Bowles has starred on True Blood, Veep, and Castle Rock. Denham starred in Shutter Island and Argo, and played Soviet spy Klaus Fuchs in last summer's megahit Oppenheimer. Canadian actor Price starred in Being Human and X-Company, and is also a prolific musician.

Night Shift is the first joint directorial effort from filmmaker brothers Benjamin and Paul China; they wrote the 2017 Jon Bernthal thriller Sweet Virginia. Paul previously wrote and directed the 2011 thriller Crawl (not to be confused with Alexander Aja's killer alligator movie) which Benjamin produced. Night Shift is produced by Eric B. Fleischman, Maurice Fadida, John Hodges, Bradley Pilz, and Dennis Rainaldi.

Night Shift will premiere in select theaters and VOD on March 8, 2024. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates, and watch the new trailer for Night Shift below.