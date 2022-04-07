Prime Video has just released a first look at Night Sky, a new series starring JK Simmons and Sissy Spacek set to be released this May. The series follows Irene and Franklin York, played by Spacek and Simmons respectively, a couple who, years ago, found a chamber buried in their backyard which leads to a deserted planet. For years the couple has guarded their galactic secret, but when they meet a young man, played by Chai Hansen, their secret, and the life they have made together is upended. And the chamber that they have called their own turns out to be much more than they once thought.

The new images give us a look into the Yorks as well as their space chamber, showing the bond shared between the couple who really do have a place where they can get away from it all. The new images show the majestic, if not eerie views from their remote planet retreat, which they enjoy from a pair of snazzy recliners. The first look images show a story that elegantly contrasts and blends science fiction with portraiture. Often, science fiction has been labeled as a cold and impersonal genre, sterile of human feeling and based solely on big-picture speculation.

Of course, this has never been true, but in recent years the genre has been given new life. Films such as 2016's Arrival and 2014's Christopher Nolan film Interstellar brought the personal to the epic scope of science fiction in a bold and unapologetic way. Both films worked to comment on larger social issues while at the same time centering the protagonist's personal connections, making those connections central to the resolution of the larger problems at hand, whether it be finding a habitable planet or making sense of time in general. Night Sky follows in this trend, centering on a seemingly banal pair, an older married couple is hardly ever the object of suspicion, in an out-of-this-world story. As to what direction the series will take, we can only wait and see.

Night Sky comes from Daniel C. Connolly, who serves as showrunner and executive producer. The series is written by Holden Miller, who also is co-executive producer. Jimmy Miller and Sam Hansen also serve as executive producers along with Philip Martin.

Night Sky will premiere on Prime Video on May 20. Until then, you can take a look at the new first look images below:

