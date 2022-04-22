Finally, we have an out of this world teaser for one of our most hotly-anticipated series' of the year.

Night Sky, starring J.K. Simmons and Sissy Spacek, centers on an elderly couple with a closely-guarded secret: their home plays host to a mysterious chamber which, with no apparent explanation, leads to a strange and distant planet. They guard the secret for years, pottering about the place as you might expect of a duo of retirees, which is all well and good until people start sniffin' around. "I get it's a heck of a view," Simmons' character says. "Maybe it's time we finally tell somebody else." And therein lies the conflict: when you have a secret this huge, this magnificent, can you really take the risk?

Well, the choice is apparently taken out of their hands, as a mysterious stranger in the form of The Newsreader's Chai Hansen turns up out of nowhere. Simmons' Franklin wonders if he's an alien while Spacek is generally concerned for his wellbeing. "He could be dangerous!"

Check out the trailer below. The show is set to debut on Prime Video on May 20 in more than 240 countries and territories. Aside from being a spellbinding, Spielbergian take on the nature of being, the graceful beauty of the cosmos, and the mysteriousness of it all, Night Sky looks to be a captivating romantic drama with two of the best leading actors of their generation.

Night Sky stars Academy Award winners Sissy Spacek (The Old Man and The Gun) and J.K. Simmons (Whiplash), Chai Hansen (The Newsreader), Kiah McKirnan (Mare of Easttown), Julieta Zylberberg (The Invisible Look), Rocío Hernández (La caída) and Adam Bartley (Longmire).

Night Sky is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Legendary Television (Carnival Row, Paper Girls) and is created and co-executive produced by Holden Miller, with Daniel C. Connolly serving as showrunner and executive producer. Mosaic’s Jimmy Miller and Sam Hansen serve as executive producers, along with Emmy- and BAFTA Award-winner Philip Martin (The Crown).

Here's the official synopsis for Night Sky:

"Spanning space and time, Night Sky follows Irene (Sissy Spacek) and Franklin York (J.K. Simmons), a couple who, years ago, discovered a chamber buried in their backyard which inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet. They’ve carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man enters their lives, the Yorks’ quiet existence is quickly upended...and the mystifying chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined."

