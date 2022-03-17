Prime Video has revealed new images and the release date for their upcoming drama series Night Sky. The Sissy Spacek and J.K. Simmons-starring series will premiere exclusively on the streaming service worldwide in more than 240 countries and territories on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Night Sky, which was formerly known under the title of Lightyears, will consist of eight episodes, all of which will be available when the series premieres on May 20. The series follows the characters of Irene and Franklin York (played by Spacek and Simmons, respectively), a couple that hides a secret: there is a secret chamber in their backyard that leads them to a deserted planet. The two of them have guarded this secret closely, but the sudden appearance of a young man named Jude, played by Chai Hansen, quickly changes everything. The series was originally ordered by Prime Video in October 2020 with Ed O'Neill set to star opposite Spacek before leaving the project and Simmons filling his role in April 2021. Principal Photography for the series began in June 2021 in Illinois and concluded filming in October 2021.

Image Via Warner Bros.

RELATED: The Best Movies on Amazon Prime Video Right Now (March 2022)

Night Sky was created by Holden Miller and Daniel C. Connolly. Miller will also serve as writer and co-executive producer on the series with Connolly acting as Night Sky's showrunner and executive producer. Alongside Miller and Connolly, Jimmy Miller and Sam Hansen serve as executive producers, as well as Emmy and BAFTA Award-winner Philip Martin. Night Sky is a co-production of Amazon Studios and Legendary Television. Along with Spacek, Simmons, and Hansen, the cast of the series also includes Adam Bartley, Julieta Zylberberg, Rocío Hernández, Kiah McKirnan, Kiah McKirnan, Beth Lacke, Stephen Louis Grush, and Cass Buggé.

Night Sky will premiere all eight episodes exclusively on Prime Video worldwide on May 20. You can see the brand-new poster for the show as well as read its official synopsis down below.

Spanning space and time, Night Sky follows Irene (Spacek) and Franklin York (Simmons), a couple who, years ago, discovered a chamber buried in their backyard which inexplicably leads to a strange, deserted planet. They’ve carefully guarded their secret ever since, but when an enigmatic young man (Hansen) enters their lives, the Yorks’ quiet existence is quickly upended...and the mystifying chamber they thought they knew so well turns out to be much more than they could ever have imagined.

'Derry Girls' Season 3 Trailer Reveals One Last Adventure

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Matt Villei (298 Articles Published) Matt Villei is a Freelance Writer currently working in Gaming News for Collider. Having a deep appreciation for the games, films, and books that he experienced growing up, Matt wanted to learn the inner workings of how these pieces of media were made. He graduated from Hofstra University with a Film Studies degree and a Creative Writing minor with the hope of one day making a game like the ones he grew up playing. When not writing, he plays some games, watches some professional wrestling, and spends some time with his two Golden Retrievers. More From Matt Villei