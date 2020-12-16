This week, Netflix released the trailer for the docuseries Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer. The new true crime limited series revisits the gruesome case of serial killer Richard Ramirez, also known as "The Night Stalker." From June 1984 to August 1985, Ramirez terrorized the citizens of San Francisco and then Los Angeles. While his victims were varied, his methodology for hunting and killing in the middle of the night earned him a nickname that has haunted America to this day.

"You could sense it. There's evil in that man," is one of the many haunting lines heard in the trailer for Night Stalker. The trailer for the Tiller Russell-directed (Bernie, Chicago Fire) series will send chills down your spine as it previews the return to the Ramirez case. Previews of first-person interviews, conducted only in the moodiest of lighting schemes, add ambiance to the already bone-chilling stories of encounters with Ramirez. Investigators who worked the case are also heard from in the trailer, recalling in no uncertain terms just how horrific this case was as it unfolded in the early to mid-'80s. Add to this a slowed-down version of Bananarama's "Cruel Summer" and you have a very gripping trailer.

Night Stalker is executive produced by Russell, Tim Walsh, Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman. Serving as co-executive producers on the doc are Greg Tillman, David Holthouse, and Paul-Michel T. Pierre-Benoist. Night Stalker combines first-person interviews, archival footage, and original photography to bring its four-part story to life.

Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer premieres on Netflix on January 13, 2021. Check out the official trailer below. For more, find out what is coming to Netflix in December.

Here's the official synopsis for Night Stalker: The Hunt For a Serial Killer:

The Netflix limited docu-series 'Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer' tells the spellbinding true story of how one of the most notorious serial killers in American history was hunted down and brought to justice. In the sweltering summer of 1985, a record-breaking heatwave hit Los Angeles, along with a series of murders and sexual assaults that at first seemed disconnected. The victims were men, women, and children. They ranged in age from six to 82. They came from different neighborhoods, racial backgrounds and socioeconomic levels. Never before in criminal history had a single killer been responsible for such a grisly array of crimes. Racing against the clock to stop this nocturnal monster were a young detective named Gil Carrillo from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department and the legendary homicide investigator Frank Salerno. As they worked tirelessly to solve the case, the media hounded their tracks, and panic gripped California.

