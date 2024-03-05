The Big Picture Blumhouse's Night Swim hits Blu-ray and DVD this spring, packed with bonus content like featurettes and a director's commentary.

Night Swim made $52 million at the box office, proving horror remains a lucrative genre.

Exciting projects to come from Blumhouse include Speak No Evil and Wolf Man , with release dates set for later this year.

Horror fans can soon bring home one of this year’s most terrifying films, as Blumhouse’s Night Swim is heading to Blu-ray, Digital, and DVD this spring, according to a recent report from Bloody Disgusting. After previously being available to rent on VOD, the movie will be available for fans to own on digital outlets on ​​March 12, followed by a physical release on April 9.

There is no word yet on when or if the film is set to be released on 4K Ultra HD. However, the upcoming Blu-ray will feature an onslaught of bonus content, such as Masters of Fear, a featurette about why Jason BlumandJames Wan chose to collaborate on the project together, and Demons From the Depths, which offers fans an insight into the film’s visual effects. Additional bonus material includes a commentary from writer and director Bryce McGuire, Marco Polo, a featurette in which he breaks down the film’s critical scare scene, and Into the Deep, which features an insight into the physical work of the cast and crew of the film.

Based on the short film of the same name, Night Swim centers on baseball player Ray Waller (Wyatt Russell), who moves into a new house with his family after an early retirement from an illness. However, their new home has more than they prepared for, as it is soon revealed the house has a dark and haunting past, which has manifested in the depths of their swimming pool. Despite less than favorable reviews during its initial theatrical release earlier this year, the film still managed to swim past all criticism to box office success, earning $52 million on a $15 million budget, proving once again that horror is one of the most lucrative genres.

2024 Still Has Plenty of Scares in Store From Blumhouse

Close

While horror fans can soon dive back into terrifying waters with the film’s upcoming home media release, there are still plenty of other exciting projects in store from Blumhouse later this year, beginning this week with the release of Imaginary. Additional scares to look forward to include Speak No Evil, based on the Danish film of the same name, and Wolf Man, a re-imagining of the classic Universal Monster with The Invisible Man director Leigh Whannell attached to helm the project. Both films will be released just in time for the spooky season on September 13 and October 25, respectively. Until then, fans can re-experience the terror of the deep when Night Swim hits shelves later this Spring.

Fans can own Night Swim digitally on ​​March 12 and on Blu-ray and DVD on April 9. Check out the official trailer for the film below.