2024 is set to begin with a terrifying aquatic horror flick with Blumhouse and Atomic Monster's Night Swim. Based on the short film from Bryce McGuire and Rod Blackhurst (the former of whom returns to direct the feature adaptation), Night Swim sees a suburban family's dream home turned into a house of horrors. More specifically, the derelict pool the family inherits when they buy the home has become the source of some unexplainable events, all tied to a mysterious ghostly figure living in the pool.

Grappling with this demonic presence is a traditional family of four, each of whom is played by talented cast members. To discover who will be diving into one of the first horror flicks of the new year, read below for our cast and character guide for Night Swim.

Wyatt Russell as Ray Waller

Playing the troubled father of the Night Swim household is Wyatt Russell, who is Hollywood movie star royalty as the son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn. Wyatt even recently co-starred alongside his dad in the critically acclaimed Monsterverse series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, where he plays the younger version of Kurt's character. Wyatt Russell joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2021 as the anti-hero U.S. Agent in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He was set to reprise the Captain America (Chris Evans) wannabe in the upcoming ensemble Thunderbolts.

Before becoming the Night Swim equivalent of Jack Torrence (Jack Nicholson) in The Shining, Russell's character of Ray Waller was a professional baseball player who had to leave the major leagues after being diagnosed with a career-ending illness. The rest of his family hopes he'll be able to move on from his career aspirations, and honestly, so does Ray. However, a small part deep down inside of him hopes that he'll be able to overcome his health issues to play in the major leagues once again.

Once something supernatural starts to creep over the Waller family home, those negative thoughts residing deep within Ray start to emerge more and more. Perhaps starting to manifest when he cuts himself while restoring the derelict pool, whatever dark entity resides over the pool begins to take hold of Ray, slowly turning once a benevolent father figure into an unrecognizable monster that resents his quiet suburban lifestyle. Will his supportive wife Eve (Kerry Condon) and their children be able to bring back the man they once knew? Only time will tell.

Kerry Condon as Eve Waller

Portraying the better half to Ray Waller is acclaimed Irish actress Kerry Condon. Though Better Call Saul fans may recognize her as Stacey Ehrmantraut, Condon is undoubtedly best known for her Oscar-nominated performance as Siobhán Súilleabháin in The Banshees of Inisherin. Coincidentally, Condon is also an alumni of the MCU, being the voice of Tony Stark's (Robert Downey Jr.) second AI companion F.R.I.D.A.Y. starting with Avengers: Age of Ultron.

If Ray Waller is the Jack Torrance of Night Swim, then Eve Waller is the film's equivalent of Wendy Torrance (Shelley Duvall). Following her husband's career falling apart and his debilitating illness, Eve has been at his side through all of it, being a dedicated mother to their children. When they get a new house with a fancy new pool, Eve likely sees this as a chance for the family to start fresh, pushing their various hardships to the side for a new life. Those hopes are dashed when Eve's children share unsettling stories about a creature connected to the pool. What initially seemed to be children's imagination starts to seem like something much more severe when she notices her husband acting unusually cruelly. The trailer even sees Eve rescuing her son from the strangely deep depths of the pool, only to come face to face with the monster that's tormenting her family.

Amélie Hoeferle as Izzy Waller

Relative newcomer Amélie Hoeferle will portray the eldest child of the Waller clan. If Hoeferle looks familiar, she made her feature film acting debut in 2023 as Vipsania Sickle in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Fulfilling the classic archetype of the rebellious teenager, Izzy doesn't always tend to do what she's told and occasionally goes behind her parents' backs. A clear case of that is when Izzy decides to go for a late-night swim with a boy she's had a crush on, even though her parents likely wouldn't approve. She stays true with the film's title of going for a swim at night, where she has her first encounter with the spirit that haunts the pool.

Gavin Warren as Elliot Waller

The Wallers' fourth and final family member is Elliot, played by First Man and Fear the Walking Dead star, Gavin Warren.

Much like the rest of his family, Elliot was excited to be moving into a new house with a new pool all to themselves. Just like the rest of them, however, Elliot soon realizes that something's not right with the new pool that they were all so excited about. Just like his sister was almost killed by the creature in her nightly swim, Elliot also has a close call with the mysterious entity during the daytime. When he notices something caught in the pool's filter, he sees the creature go full Pennywise and grab him by the arm. Later, he also gets seemingly abducted by the malignant monster, leading to his courageous mom needing to save him.

Night Swim dives exclusively in theaters on Friday, January 5th, 2024.

