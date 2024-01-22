The Big Picture Blumhouse & Atomic Monster's Night Swim has set a date for its digital release after only arriving in theaters on January 5.

Despite negative reviews, the low-budget film has been successful at the box office, earning $37 million globally against a $15 million budget.

Blumhouse Productions has several more horror films lined up for release in 2024, indicating another big year for the genre at the box office.

Horror fans can dive back into one of this year’s scariest films as Blumhouse & Atomic Monster’s Night Swim is heading to digital tomorrow, January 23, to own or rent. The movie’s arrival comes shortly after its theatrical debut earlier this month, following Universal’s tradition of giving short release windows to their horror films. For a clearer picture, the horror feature arrived in North American theaters on January 5.

Based on the short film of the same name, Night Swim centers on a former major league baseball player, played by Wyatt Russell, who is forced into early retirement after being diagnosed with a degenerative illness. Moving into a new home with his wife (Kerry Condon) and two children, they soon discover a dark and sinister force from their backyard swimming pool. Bryce McGuire directs and writes the film, with James Wan and ​​Jason Blum attached as producers.

Night Swim splashed into theaters as the first major theatrical release of the year to negative critical reviews. Earning a 22% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes, alongside a 42% audience rating, criticism has been aimed at its predictable plotline and lack of compelling scares. However, despite its poor reception, the film has managed to swim smoothly at the box office, earning $37 million at the global box office against a $15 million budget. With a small budget, it should come as no surprise that the film would manage to break even, especially with the horror genre’s proven track record.

2024 Is Shaping Up to Be Another Big Year For Blumhouse

Last year proved to be an incredibly lucrative year for Blumhouse Productions with the success of major horror films, such as M3GAN, Five Nights at Freddy’s, and The Exorcist: Believer. While Night Swim may have critically floundered, its box office success is already showcasing good signs for the horror genre this year. Blumhouse has its eyes set on a wave of additional films this year starting in March with the release of Imaginary, a supernatural horror film.

Additionally, the studio is also set to release two additional horror films in time for this year’s spooky season with Speak No Evil, a remake of the Danish film of the same name, alongside Leigh Whannell’s Wolf Man, the latest attempt at reimagining a classic Universal Monster. With so much in store, horror fans are likely in for another terrifying year at the box office. Until then, they can dive back into their favorite scares from this year when Night Swim haunts its way into digital outlets this week.

Night Swim scares its way onto digital on January 23. Check out the official trailer for Universal’s latest horror film below.