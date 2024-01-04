The Big Picture Night Swim, Blumhouse's latest horror movie, does not have an end-credits scene.

Night Swim follows a family who moves into a new home with a haunted swimming pool, leading to mysterious disappearances and dark secrets.

Night Swim is the first film in a new horror partnership between Blumhouse and Atomic Monster, promising a scary and promising future for the merged production companies.

Although the horror genre is often associated with recurring franchise characters like Hallloween’s Michael Myers or Friday the 13th’s Jason Voorhees, many of the most surprising hits of the past decade have been completely original. Blumhouse has produced many great original horror films from up-and-coming filmmakers, such as Get Out and last year’s surprise hit M3GAN. The production company has proven that all a horror film needs to attract an audience is a great concept, and this year’s Night Swim has a fairly compelling one. Although the notion of a haunted swimming pool is ripe with horror potential, audiences won’t need to stay after the story wraps because Night Swim does not have a post-credit scene.

Night Swim Feature length version of the 2014 short film about a woman swimming in her pool at night terrorized by an evil spirit. Release Date January 5, 2024 Director Bryce McGuire Cast Kerry Condon , Wyatt Russell , Nancy Lenehan , Ben Sinclair , Jodi Long Rating PG-13 Runtime 118 minutes Main Genre Horror Writers Rod Blackhurst , Bryce McGuire

What Is ‘Night Swim’ About?

Night Swim is based on a 2014 short film of the same name by director Bryce McGuire, who is now making his feature film debut. The film follows the former baseball star Ray Waller (Wyatt Russell) and his wife Eve (Kerry Condon) as they search for a new home in the suburbs. Ray is looking for a way to heal his body as he deals with multiple sclerosis. Eve is looking for a solid community to raise their daughter Izzy (Amélie Hoeferle) and son Elliot (Gavin Warren). While the family has been forced to travel due to Ray’s profession, the Wallers find a seemingly perfect house that is complete with its own pool.

After their realtor (Nancy Lenehan) offers them a surprisingly good deal on the home, the Wallers move in and begin to enjoy the luxury of having a pool in their backyard. Ray in particular finds that having a pool will allow him to go through water therapy to heal his wounded shoulder. At first, the water seems to have a restorative power on Ray, as he is able to regain his strength and begin playing baseball like he used to. Unfortunately, spending time in the pool has its side effects on Ray’s personality. Ray becomes obsessed with spending time in the pool and shows signs of toxic masculinity, leading his family to suspect that the pool may be holding some dark secrets.

In addition to Ray’s corrupted personality, several mysterious disappearances are linked back to the pool. As Eve begins to investigate the evil under the water, she realizes that their realtor did not give them the full history of their new home. But even with this new information, it might be too late for Eve to save her family from floating into the deep end...

‘Night Swim’ Is the First Film in a New Horror Partnership

Night Swim is the first film in a new cinematic partnership between Blumhouse and James Wan’s production company Atomic Monster, which officially merged after discussions made in late 2022. While Blumhouse’s name is synonymous with horror franchises like Sinister, Paranormal Activity, Ouija, Happy Death Day, and the rebooted Halloween and The Exorcist franchises, Atomic Monster has an impressive track record of its own. In addition to Wan’s The Conjuring universe and Insidious franchise, Atomic Monster has produced such hits as Malignant, Lights Out, and There’s Someone Inside Your House.

Wan’s work within the horror genre is notable because Atomic Monster is among the few studios that can make PG-13 horror films that are truly scary. Being denied an R-rating generally means that horror films need to cut down on their graphic content in order to appeal to younger viewers. However, the PG-13-rated Night Swim includes some truly terrifying sequences; this suggests a promising future for the films produced under the Atomic Monster and Blumhouse merger.

Night Swim is in theaters now.

