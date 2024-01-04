Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Night Swim.

While horror films set on the high seas have been popular since Jaws was released in 1975, the latest Blumhouse horror film Night Swim offers an interesting twist on the genre. Rather than exploring the depths of horror within the ocean, Night Swim explores a malevolent force that resides within a family’s backyard pool. The film marks the feature film directorial debut of Bryce McGuire, who based the film on his 2014 short film of the same name; it’s also the first official collaboration between Blumhouse and James Wan’s production company Atomic Monster. The first major horror film of 2024 certainly has a lot to talk about, as its spooky climax takes the story in an amusingly campy direction.

What Is ‘Night Swim’ About?

Night Swim follows the Waller family of Ray (Wyatt Russell), his wife Eve (Kerry Condon), their daughter Izzy (Amélie Hoeferle), and son Elliot (Gavin Warren) as they search for a new home in the suburbs. The family has moved many times in recent years due to Ray’s professional baseball career; unfortunately, Ray’s diagnosis with multiple sclerosis has forced him to take a break from his career. While Ray feels like a shadow of the player he once was, Eve worries that Elliot will have a hard time adjusting socially to their new neighborhood. However, the Wallers discover a house with a pool that may provide them with a promising new start.

Prior to moving in, Ray accidentally falls into the pool and nearly drowns. Even after this brush with danger, Ray becomes intent on fixing up the pool, despite it initially looking less than inviting This is mainly due to his doctor encouraging him to go through muscular therapy by swimming on a regular basis. Although she is initially happy that her husband’s health has begun to change for the better, Eve becomes concerned when the pool begins to have adverse effects on Ray’s personality. His strength has returned to an alarming degree, but he is dismissive of their family issues. Rather than taking the time to help Elliot adjust to his new school, Ray becomes obsessed with restoring his career as a baseball player.

It’s unclear how much of the pool’s evil presence is literal, as the pool manages to concoct frightening imagery that affects each member of the Waller family in different ways. Izzy is almost drowned by a mysterious creature during a midnight game of Marco Polo with a friend, Eve sees figures on the edge of the pool when she is swimming who disappear once she comes up for air, and Elliot is lured into the deep end by an unseen entity. Despite his family’s fear of the pool, Ray is tempted by visions of himself completely recovered from multiple sclerosis with his career as a baseball player finally restored. Unfortunately, the restorative effects of the pool have dangerous consequences; Ray nearly drowns alongside one of Elliot’s baseball teammates at a neighborhood pool party.

'Night Swim's Pool Demands a Sacrifice

In addition to Ray’s haunting personality changes, Eve begins to suspect that the pool itself may be cursed. Enigmatic figures are seen by the edge of the water at night, dark liquids flow from the drains, and strange creatures appear to lurk beneath the surface. Ray’s midnight swims begin to make his family uneasy, and the disappearance of their cat Cider suggests that the pool itself may be responsible for some of the strange occurrences. McGuire has compared Night Swim to The Shining, as both films emphasize a fear of the unknown and the deterioration of a family unit.

Night Swim’s opening sequence, set in the 1990s, features the young girl Rebecca (Ayazhan Dalabayeva) swimming in the pool before disappearing. When Elliot is swimming one day in the pool, he hears Rebecca's voice from the drains as she asks where her mother is. While the Wallers moved into the home believing that it wasn’t previously occupied, their realtor (Nancy Lenehan) reveals at a pool party that one of the home’s previous owners, Kay (Jodi Long), was Rebecca’s mother. Although the house had been abandoned following Rebecca’s disappearance, a series of child disappearances have been linked back to the pool. After meeting with Kay, Eve learns that the pool demands a human sacrifice, and realizes that Ray has been possessed by the evil spirit within the water. Kay's other child, a son with an illness that kept him bed-bound, was miraculously cured after his sister's sacrifice in the pool, and Kay, under the spell of the pool, facilitated her daughter's drowning.

Despite its PG-13 rating, Night Swim contains a surprising amount of horrific imagery that evokes comparisons to Wan’s work within the Insidious franchise. However, the heart of the story is Ray’s struggles to deal with his diagnosis. Ray is fearful that without his physical abilities, he will not be able to give his family the love and support that they need. Unfortunately, his obsession with regaining his mobility causes him to lose sight of his priorities; he doesn't realize that he is putting his family in danger.

How Does ‘Night Swim’ End?

As his cognitive state deteriorates further, Ray’s physical form begins to transform as he undergoes the full effects of the pool’s demonic force. A possessed Ray attacks Izzy inside the house while Eve must jump into the pool, down to the otherworldly depths to save Elliot. Elliot, like Rebecca, is the chosen sacrifice of the pool and must die if Ray wants to remain in full health. The ghost of Rebecca who lies in the depths of the pool helps Eve save Elliot and they both make it out of the pool alive. Ray then attacks the family but is subdued and Izzy beats him with a baseball bat, which seems to eject the demonic force from his body. However, the pool still demands a sacrifice, and Elliot remains the chosen one.

Despite once falling under its evil spell, Ray sacrifices himself to rid the pool of the evil entity, allowing his family to escape freely and save Elliot from the pool's curse. The film closes with touching home video footage of Ray addressing his family and discussing his concerns about their future. Although the pool is filled with dirt so that its powers will be suppressed, the Wallers decide to stay in their home in order to ensure that the evil does not reemerge; they believe that this is what Ray would want.

While Night Swim does not have a post-credit scene that teases a sequel, the open-ended concept of a possessed pool certainly has franchise potential under the new merger between Blumhouse and Atomic Monster. While Blumhouse is moving forward with sequels to both M3GAN, the potential success of Night Swim with audiences could end up spawning a new series for the production company.

