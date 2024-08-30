In 2014, Bryce McGuire released a short film titled Night Swim, which you can still watch on YouTube. At only three minutes long (not including credits), it’s a taut, genuinely creepy piece, but it only scratches the surface of how scary a haunted pool could be. In 2024, McGuire helmed a theatrical adaptation of his own short starring Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon. The full-length movie allowed McGuire to include more characters, add some family drama, and, most importantly, expand on the mythology of the supernatural pool. The final result feels like a blend of a traditional haunted house movie and Japanese folklore - think Amityville Horror meets Dark Water. But how much of the movie is based on real mythology or legend? In other words - how scared should you be before you take a dip into your own swimming pool?

How Is Wyatt Russell Haunted By the Pool in 'Night Swim'?

Your browser does not support the video tag.

In Night Swim, Ray Waller (Russell) and his family move into a new home complete with an in-ground pool. After swimming in the water, Ray sees the symptoms of his multiple sclerosis begin to supernaturally improve. However, his improving health comes at a price, and the pool tries to take it in the form of the life of another person. Ray’s children are haunted by visions of a young girl and a monstrous-looking man in the water. The girl tries to pull Ray’s son (Gavin Warren) into one of the skimmers, while the demonic man pulls the daughter (Amélie Hoeferle) into a strange otherworldly dimension beneath the pool’s water to drown her. Ray himself is compelled by the forces haunting the pool to try and drown another local child during a pool party.

Lucy Summers (Jodi Long), one of the previous owners of the pool, explains to Ray’s wife (Condon) that the natural spring that feeds the pool was worshiped for its wish-granting powers for hundreds of years. She refers to it as "Temagami," meaning "deep water," and she also received a blessing from the pool. However, an offering must be made in return for the pool’s gifts, typically a human sacrifice, which Lucy reveals she was happy to give. It’s also implied that whoever has their wish granted – which now includes Ray – is forever tied to and influenced by the pool’s water.

Director Bryce McGuire Made Up His Own Mythology for ‘Night Swim’

Close

With its malignant-looking water and gray-faced, stringy-haired ghost figures, Night Swim feels like one of the many American remakes of Japanese horror films. And many of those original films have a basis in traditional Japanese folklore. Sadako from Ringu, for example, is based on an onryo yurei, or a ghost specifically looking for revenge. But in reality, all the mythology came from writer/director Bryce McGuire’s own mind, although he was generally inspired by various established mythologies. The word “Temagami” may sound Japanese, but it actually comes from an Ojibwa word from the Great Lakes region of North America. It does mean roughly “deep water” as Jodi Long’s character says in the movie, but other than that, there’s no direct legend about healing waters in the Ojibwa culture; the most prominent connection to water is a being called “Mishipeshu,” an underwater panther-like creature.

McGuire mainly took inspiration from legends involving wishing wells or healing springs; most people are familiar with the idea that if you throw a coin into a well or even a fountain – in other words, make a sacrifice – you might be granted a wish. In an interview with NBC Insider, McGuire says he researched various cultures with spiritual connections to water, including Celtic mythology and the Sacred Cenote from Chichen Itza. He also took inspiration from the Bible, specifically the supposed healing waters of the River Jordan. He says he wanted to explore the give-and-take relationship these cultures have with water, hence the idea that the pool in Night Swim demands something in return for its “blessing.”

It's an interesting spin on a familiar superstition, but Night Swim doesn’t quite flesh out the extent of the water’s power enough to be effectively scary. The movie ends up feeling a hodgepodge of derivative moments rather than a unique take on a particular mythology. While it is refreshing to see a movie that is based on the filmmaker's original work, Night Swim viewers might find themselves wishing for swimming-based horror with a more familiar but still more terrifying premise.

Night Swim Release Date January 5, 2024 Director Bryce McGuire Cast Kerry Condon , Wyatt Russell , Nancy Lenehan , Ben Sinclair , Jodi Long Runtime 118 minutes Writers Rod Blackhurst , Bryce McGuire

Night Swim is available to stream on Prime Video in the U.S.

Watch on Prime Video