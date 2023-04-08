The first big horror film of next year is moving up its premiere date, as Deadline has reported that Universal will now be releasing its upcoming feature Night Swim on Jan. 5, 2024. The film was previously slated to arrive in theaters on Jan. 19, 2024.

Plot details remain swimmingly thin, however, the project will star Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon, and is described as a supernatural horror-thriller based around a backyard swimming pool. The logline for the film reads simply, "No running. No diving. No lifeguard on duty. No swimming after dark." The film's plot is based on a 2014 short film of the same name from Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire, the latter of whom is directing Night Swim and co-wrote the feature film screenplay with Blackhurst.

The film is a collaboration between mainstay horror banners Blumhouse Productions and Atomic Monster, who are producing the project for Universal as part of Blumhouse's ongoing distribution deal with the studio. Night Swim will be produced by James Wan for Atomic and Jason Blum for Blumhouse. Executive producers include Michael Clear and Judson Scott for Atomic and Ryan Turek for Blumhouse, with Alayna Glasthal overseeing for Atomic. Both Wan and Blum have busy schedules, with Wan set to release his written and directed sequel Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom for DC Studios at the end of the year, and Blum producing the upcoming Exorcist reboot project and the highly anticipated Five Nights At Freddy's film, which will both bow in October 2023.

The first week of the year is often a heavy hitter for horror movies, and the Universal/Blumhouse team are no strangers to this release window. Their horror sci-fi film M3GAN, also produced by Blum and Wan, was released on Jan. 6, 2023, and was a massive financial success, grossing $95 million. A sequel to M3GAN is, unsurprisingly, already in production for a 2025 release, so Universal is likely looking to replicate this type of success with Night Swim.

Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon are a Pair of Big Names

With Russell and Condon, Night Swim has two heavy hitting actors that have been making names for themselves in recent years. Russell, the son of Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, is best known for portraying a former Captain America in Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and is set to reprise his role in the upcoming Marvel film Thunderbolts. Russell was also seen in the acclaimed crime drama Under the Banner of Heaven, and will also have a role alongside his father in the upcoming Apple TV+ monster series Godzilla and the Titans.

Condon has been seen in a number of high-profile television shows, including Better Call Saul, Rome, and Ray Donovan. She also appeared in the highly acclaimed Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, which recieved seven Academy Award nominations. However, it was her starring turn in Searchlight's The Banshees of Inisherin that garnered her massive praise, including a nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the Oscars and Golden Globes, and she would win a BAFTA for the same category. She will next be seen in the upcoming Disney+ series Star Wars: Skeleton Crew.