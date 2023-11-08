The Big Picture Night Swim, produced by James Wan and Jason Blum, is a horror film based on the 2014 short film of the same name.

The movie has been rated PG-13 for terror, violent content, and language, making it suitable for a wider audience.

Blumhouse Productions, known for its successful low-budget horror films, has a track record of delivering profitable ventures with great marketing and talented filmmakers.

While 2023 is almost over, fear not horror fans, 2024 will be wasting no time scaring the heck out of you. The first genre film on next year’s calendar, Night Swim, from producers James Wan and Jason Blum has slowly been unraveling its marketing campaign as it frighteningly paddles towards its January release date. Now, with less than two months to go, Night Swim has officially been rated PG-13.

The movie has received its horror rating due to “terror, some violent content and language.” Like many recent successful horror ventures with humble beginnings, the movie is based on the 2014 short film of the same name by the feature’s director Bryce McGuire and Rod Blackhurst. The film itself follows a troubled family, led by Wyatt Russell, moving into a new house with a nice-looking swimming pool in the backyard. However, the pool is anything but there's a dark supernatural force that resides in this small body of water. If that dread wasn’t enough, Russell’s character is a former Major League Baseball star who faced early retirement thanks to a degenerative illness. The pool was going to help him make a miracle comeback, but there’s rarely ever a happy ending in a Blumhouse production.

Blumhouse Is the King of Mainstream Horror

While many moviegoers will point to Blumhouse’s quality being shaky at best, no one can deny they’re the chilling blueprint for money-making small-budget horror. Just this year, the studio’s hits included M3GAN ($179 million worldwide on a $12 million budget), Insidious: The Red Door ($189 million worldwide on a $16 million budget), and Five Nights at Freddy’s (over $200 million worldwide on a $20 million budget). The latter of which has only been in theaters for two weeks at the time of writing. Also, both Insidious and M3GAN were Wan-produced projects. Night Swim is even taking M3GAN’s first weekend of January spot next year. Whether the atmospheric supernatural haunt will do as well as horror’s new favorite killer robot remains to be seen. However, Blumhouse has proven time and time again that, with a great marketing push and an inspired team of filmmakers behind the project, anything is possible.

When Is ‘Night Swim’ Releasing?

Night Swim is washing up to theatrical shores on January 5, 2024. Along with Russell, the film stars Kerry Condon, Amélie Horferie, and Gavin Warren. The latest trailer for Night Swim can be viewed below. You can also find more information about the film here.