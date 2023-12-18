The Big Picture Blumhouse continues its success in the horror genre, with Night Swim being their next major release in January 2024.

The film takes a simple everyday concept, swimming pools, and twists it into a terrifying nightmare.

Night Swim aims to induce fear in viewers, just as Jaws did with the ocean, and hopes to become a major hit for Blumhouse.

Blumhouse led the charge in an incredible year for horror in 2023. M3GAN and Five Nights at Freddy’s are just a few killer examples, but as the calendar screams its way to 2024, producers James Wan and Jason Blum are kicking off the movie year once again in blood-soaked fashion with the supernatural terror Night Swim. The film based on director Bryce McGuire's 2014 short film of the same name emerges from the water this January. In the latest featurette, the cast and crew warn horror fans of Night Swim's haunting presents.

The minute-long new spot has cast members Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Kerry Condon (The Banshees of Inisherin), and Amélie Hoeferle (The Hunger Games) reminding us of how helpless we can truly be in the water. What could be in the water or, in this case, the pool is something that has filled our minds with dread at least once in our lives. Like McGuire points out, after dark only adds to those fear-inducing thoughts and the goal for the director was to “ruin the swimming pool forever”. From the creepy shots sprinkled throughout the featurette, horror fans are definitely not going to want to swim alone again.

Blumhouse Wears the Horror Crown

When it comes to modern mainstream horror, nobody has done it better than Blumhouse. Yes, there are a couple films they’ve made that have been less than ideal, like the 2019 remake of Black Christmas, but their track record over the last decade, more often than not, has been sensational. Paranormal Activity, Insidious, The Black Phone, Happy Death Day, and the new Halloween trilogy have all been major hits for the low-budget focused production company. However, they reached new heights in 2023 with the release of both M3GAN and Five Nights at Freddy’s. While the latter of which was helped by its existing franchise, M3GAN grossing almost $180 million worldwide, has become Blumhouse’s next major franchise. Night Swim will be in the same release spot that M3GAN was in 2023, so Blumhouse is hoping for another major hit. From the looks of it, Night Swim does what Blumhouse does best. It takes a simple everyday concept and twists it into your worst nightmare. It’s hard enough for someone moving into a new house with their family and many people's first thought because of films like The Conjuring is “I hope the house isn’t haunted”. However, no one ever expects the pool to be the source of that fear. Depending on the quality, Night Swim may do to pools what Jaws did to the ocean.

When Does ‘Night Swim’ Release?

Night Swim releases on January 5, 2024, and is the first major film of the year. Until horror fans bravely enter the water, you can view Night Swim’s new featurette below.