Despite mixed reviews, the horror film grossed over $50 million worldwide on a budget of $15 million, making it a profitable venture.

Director Bryce McGuire, known for his work on Unfollowed, has lined up future projects, making Night Swim just the beginning of his career.

One horror movie to release earlier this year that didn't particularly resonate with critics or audiences has finally found a streaming home now more than seven months after release. Night Swim, which stars Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon, is officially streaming on Prime Video as of today after premiering in theaters on January 5. Although the film wasn't particularly beloved by critics or general audiences, it did gross $32 million domestically and another $22 million overseas for a worldwide total of more than $54 million, all on a reported budget of $15 million. In addition to Russell and Condon, Night Swim also stars Amélie Hoeferle, Gavin Warren, and Jodi Long, and currently sits at "rotten" scores of 20% from critics and 43% from general audiences on Rotten Tomatoes.

Night Swim was written and directed by Bryce McGuire, who had previously only directed one other feature film, Unfollowed in 2018. He was credited as a writer on the screenplay for Baghead, the 2023 horror film that stars Witcher lead Freya Allan. McGuire managed to secure several big names for his second directorial outing with Night Swim, and although the film didn't wow with review scores and won't be taking home any Academy Awards, grossing north of $50 million on a budget of only $15 million is an appealing profit margin to many studios. He has been tapped to next direct Bad Bloom, but don't be surprised if more McGuire movies are coming down the pipe.

What Are the Most Popular Projects Streaming on Prime Video?

Two Prime Video original series are dominating the most-watched charts on the platform despite each airing season finales several weeks and months ago. Both The Boys and Fallout currently sit in the #1 and #6 spots on Prime Video, with the former set to conclude with its fifth season in 2026 and Fallout just getting started, with Season 2 on the way. Tom Cruise's latest Mission Impossible film, Dead Reckoning Part One, is also topping the Prime Video charts after his ridiculous stunt at the Olympics recently, and the Jason Statham-led Beekeeper, which was written by Kurt Wimmer and directed by David Ayer, also landed in the #8 spot, beating out French Girl and One Fast Move.

Night Swim was written and directed by Bryce McGuire and stars Wyatt Russell and Kerry Condon. Stay tuned to Collider for future streaming updates and watch Night Swim on Prime Video.

