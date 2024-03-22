The Big Picture Night Swim makes a splash on Peacock this April, diving back into troubled waters with an exclusive streaming release.

Despite negative reviews, the horror film proved to be a box office hit, earning over $53 million against a $15 million budget.

Blumhouse has more horror in store for fans, including Speak No Evil and Wolf Man.

Blumhouse kicked off 2024 with a scare following the release of one of their latest horror films, Night Swim. Now horror fans can dive back into troubled waters on streaming as, according to a report from Bloody Disgusting, the movie is slated to be released exclusively on Peacock on April 5.

The movie debuts on the streaming platform three months after it initially haunted the big screen, which could point to a growing gap between theaters and streaming. For comparison, last year’s The Exorcist: Believer was released on Peacock only two months after its debut in theaters, while Five Nights at Freddy’s received a double-release model. However, audiences that may have missed out on all the terrifying scares can now have a chance to dive into the brand-new horror movie when it makes its streaming debut next month.

Directed by Bryce McGuire, and based on the short film of the same name, Night Swim centers around a suburban family that moves into a new house, only to discover that a terrifying secret lies within the depths of their swimming pool. The movie received negative reviews from critics, earning a 22% critical score on Rotten Tomatoes. However, one thing that can be said about horror movies, it’s that they are mostly critic-proof, as the film would go on to earn over $53 million at the box office against a budget of $15 million, once again proving that horror is the most lucrative genre.

Keep an Eye Out For More Horror From Universal and Blumhouse

Night Swim isn’t the only horror film that Blumhouse Productions had in store, as the studio just released Imaginary earlier this month, with even more terror still on the way. This September, just in time for the spooky season, Blumhouse and Universal will release Speak No Evil, a remake of the Danish film of the same name. Additionally, right around Halloween on October 25, the studio will be revisiting another classic Universal Monster with the release of Wolf Man, helmed by The Invisible Man director Leigh Whannell. With additional projects, such as the long-awaited sequel, M3GAN 2.0, also in development, there is certainly plenty in store from the legendary horror movie studio. But until then, fans can satisfy their horror kick with Night Swim when it debuts on Peacock this Spring.

Night Swim haunts its way into Peacock on April 5.