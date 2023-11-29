The Big Picture Night Swim is a haunting horror film centered around a family that is dragged into a nightmare after diving into their new in-ground pool.

The trailer reveals strange happenings and eerie figures lurking beneath and above the waters of the pool, with the father suffering the worst fate as he becomes possessed by the haunting force.

Despite being rated PG-13, the film promises to be chilling and successful without relying on excessive violence, thanks to the talented cast and the original co-creator's involvement in the project.

Blumhouse is throwing viewers into the deep end with a new trailer for Night Swim that expounds on the terrors that lurk within its accursed swimming pool. The horror flick, based on the short film by Rod Blackhurst and Bryce McGuire, stars Wyatt Russell as a former Major League Baseball star suffering from a degenerative illness who finds a chance to recover and provide fun for his loving family with a new home featuring a massive in-ground pool in its backyard. As soon as they dive in and begin to enjoy it, however, evil takes hold of the family, dragging them into a nightmare from which they might not be able to surface.

The new footage goes far beyond the horrific game of Marco Polo the first trailer revealed. Each member of the family starts experiencing strange happenings around the pool as they repair it and get it up and running. From haunting figures lurking beneath, and sometimes above, the waters to the cat disappearing near the pool and the structure itself seeming impossibly deep from the bottom, there's clearly something wrong. For all the horrific things the children see and experience, it's the father, Ray Waller (Russell), who suffers the worst fate as he appears possessed by whatever force haunts the pool. Strange hairs begin entangling him, and he becomes increasingly violent towards his loved ones. It's clear this is no pool at all, but a sanctuary for an ancient evil better left undisturbed.

Night Swim looks to be a haunting affair, though it won't be that violent. The film has officially been rated PG-13, but the nature of the scares means it doesn't necessarily need gore to be successful. An encouraging sign for the project is that it's written and directed by the original co-creator, McGuire, who will expand considerably on the 2014 short which saw a woman mysteriously vanish into her pool at night after an entity began haunting her. Jason Blum and James Wan are both producing, with Michael Clear, Judson Scott, and Ryan Turek on board as executive producers.

'Night Swim' Drags a Talented Cast Into the Depths

In addition to The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star Russell, Night Swim features a strong cast also led by Academy Award-nominated The Banshees of Inisherin star Kerry Condon, Amélie Hoeferle, and Gavin Warren. This is just one of Blumhouse's anticipated upcoming horror efforts in the early months of 2024. Also on the docket is the immersive Imaginary starring DeWanda Wise which is slated to release in March and just received a new trailer of its own earlier this month. With those two and much more planned as the year goes on, the horror studio is hoping to keep riding high following the overwhelming success of its Five Nights at Freddy's adaptation back in October.

Night Swim surfaces in theaters on January 5, 2024. Read our full guide here for everything we know so far about this expansion of the original short horror film. Check out the new trailer below.