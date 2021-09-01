Night Teen, a new vampire movie featuring Megan Fox and Sydney Sweeney is coming to Netflix this fall, and some new images have just been released to get fans excited. In addition to Fox and Sweeney, the movie stars Jorge Lendeborg Jr. as Benny, a college student trying to make some extra money by chauffeuring around LA party girls. But once he finds out the dangerous types of parties these girls are into, the night takes a bloodthirsty turn for the worse - and he'll have to do everything he can to survive until dawn.

The movie also stars Alfie Allen of Game of Thrones fame, and Alexander Ludwig (Vikings). As simple as the movie's premise may seem, there's a lot more going on beneath the surface than you might think, as there's also a turf war going on between rival clans of vampires that Benny finds himself stuck in the middle of. Will he get out of danger before the sun rises? Or will he get so swept up in the sexy, deadly underground nightlife that he won't want to?

Most of the first look photos revolve around Blaire (Debby Ryan) and Zoe (Lucy Fry) flirting with poor Benny and tempting him into trouble. There's also a bold photo of Fox and Sweeney standing behind Allen in a very confident stance. The three of them appear to be working together towards a common goal. But what is that goal, exactly? Well, you'll most likely have to wait until the movie drops to find out the full story.

Night Teeth will make its Netflix debut on October 20 - just in time for Halloween. Maybe it will inspire some fun, new costumes this year? Check out the first look photos below.

