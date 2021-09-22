Netflix is bringing sexy vampires to its special Halloween programming with Night Teeth, an upcoming movie about a human who gets stuck with two bloodsucking demons during a crazy night of partying and violence. Night Teeth's trailer is filled with glamour and neon lights, updating sexy vampires to a modern setting. Oh, and there’s also Megan Fox and Sydney Sweeney playing vampires, something that we should definitely underline.

Night Teeth’s trailer introduces us to Benny (Jorge Lendeborg Jr.), a young man who just started a new gig as a chauffeur. During a night on the job, Benny gets charged with driving two women (Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry) around, as they jump from party to party before the sun rises. As it turns out, these two women are actually vampires and part of a secret society that controls the city. It doesn’t take long for Benny to realize that he’s way over his pay grade, but by then, it’s already too late, and he’s stuck with the blood-frenzied duo, for better or worse. Lucky for Benny, the two vampires seem to have taken a liking to him, which might protect the young man from other creatures bumping in the night.

Directed by Adam Randall from a script by Brent Dillon, Night Teeth cast also includes Raúl Castillo, Alfie Allen, Alexander Ludwig. The film is produced by Vincent Gatewood, Charles Morrison, and Ben Pugh.

Night Teeth comes to Netflix on October 20. Check out the new trailer below.

Here’s Night Teeth's official synopsis:

To earn some extra cash, quirky college student Benny (Jorge Lendeborg, Jr.) moonlights as a chauffeur for one night. His task: drive two mysterious young women (Debby Ryan and Lucy Fry) around Los Angeles for a night of party hopping. Taken captive by his clients' charm, he soon learns that his passengers have their own plans for him – and an insatiable thirst for blood. As his night spins out of control, Benny is thrust into the middle of a clandestine war that pits rival tribes of vampires against the protectors of the human world, led by his brother (Raúl Castillo), who will stop at nothing to send them back into the shadows. With sunrise fast approaching, Benny is forced to choose between fear and temptation if he wants to stay alive and save the City of Angels.

