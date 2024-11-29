Among countless eye-catching performances and an impressive six Academy Awards nominations, Amy Adams has proven, time after time, that she's one of Hollywood's best. Whether recreating real-life figures like Lynne Cheney in Vice or as the bright-eyed, meerkat lover Ashley in Junebug, Adams continues to wow audiences on an almost yearly basis. However, for such a veteran, there's still always the opportunity to learn, with Adams still honing her craft after 30 years in the business.

This can be seen best in Adams' Nightbitch, an adaptation of Rachel Yoder's 2021 novel of the same name. Set for release in US theaters on December 6, 2024, Nightbitch sees the weight of modern motherhood carried on Adams' buckling shoulders, as a gripping, darkly comic transformation begins before our very eyes. Because of the character Adams plays, known only as Mother, there are plenty of moments in this movie that give the chance for personal and professional growth. In reference to a particularly thought-provoking painting scene in the film, Adams mentioned during CCA's press conference:

"And this film was a real lesson in kinda letting go of my, you know, control issues. Because working with the boy, there was just no way to really predict what anything was gonna be. And I think the painting scene was like, that illustrates that in a beautiful way, that, like, it's just gonna happen. And it really taught me a lot of flexibility that I might not have embraced before."

Critics Love Amy Adams' Performance in 'Nightbitch'

Despite some criticisms, the one aspect of the film all seem to agree on is the powerfully eccentric performance of Adams in Nightbitch, who gives an uncannily relatable turn as Mother despite the unrelatable circumstances that befall her. Adams is no stranger to a challenging performance, but Nightbitch might just be her most intriguing yet, and could get her that elusive Academy Award in 2025. Speaking of Adams' performance in the film, Collider's Ross Bonaime said in his TIFF review:

"Nightbitch gives Adams a role that allows her to be pretty wild and experimental, but she also gives one of her best comedic performances since Enchanted. Nightbitch and Adams’ character both accept this wild concept, letting them play with this idea with a (mostly) straight face. Throughout the film, Adams’ Mother will give us moments where instead of giving a pat, boring answer to a person’s question, she goes all-in, explaining how she truly feels, and this transformation feels like an extension of that openness that she hides from the rest of the world. Adams is fearless in a role, not just because she gets to act like a dog throughout the film, but in presenting ideas about motherhood that often get ignored in cinema. She’s handling a delicate balance, where she adores her child, even in the worst moments, but she also regrets that she’s allowed this relationship to wholly define who she is. In bringing a human into this world, she’s also lost what made her so unique."

Nightbitch premieres in theaters on December 6.

7 10 Nightbitch A stay-at-home mother starts experiencing bizarre changes, suspecting she is transforming into a dog. As her reality blurs between the mundane and the monstrous, she grapples with her identity, her role in the family, and the primal instincts awakening within her. Release Date December 6, 2024 Director Marielle Heller Cast Amy Adams , Scoot McNairy , Zoe Chao , Mary Holland , Kerry O'Malley Runtime 98 Minutes

