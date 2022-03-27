The Amy Adams-led adaptation of the Rachel Yoder novel Nightbitch is set to begin filming this fall, according to a report from Variety. The update came alongside news of Sue Naegle's exit from her role as Chief Content Officer at Annapurna Pictures, the production company behind the adaptation. As Naegle exits this position, she shifts into the role of producer on Nightbitch and other Annapurna films.

Collider previously reported on Amy Adams' involvement in the project. Nightbitch tells the story of an unnamed woman who finds her newfound motherhood to be quite the adjustment, plunging her to depths of mental exhaustion that causes her to believe that she is, in fact, turning into a dog. But instead of middling in a metaphorical take on her assumptions, the novel takes a literal approach to the transformation. With such an unusual premise, it will be interesting to see how the film adaptation will handle its source material. Nightbitch was published just last year.

The role fits well with Adams' tendency to play complicated women, including her turn as the Lady Macbeth-ish Lynne Cheney in Vice and as a grieving mother and linguist in the 2016 film Arrival. Both films also happen to be Annapurna films — the production company first teamed up with Amy Adams in the 2012 film The Master. Nightbitch is the next in line in a long list of Adams' many collaborations with the independent production company. Adams might be aiming for a seventh Oscar-nomination with her newest film. The subject matter is undoubtedly ripe for drama, and Adams will have to stretch her acting skills to the limit in order to access the canine depths necessary for the role. However, no one familiar with her work would suggest that she isn't up for the task.

Nightbitch will also star Jason Ritter as the protagonist's soon-to-be ex-husband. Other details on the film are sparse, and no release date has yet been set for the new movie. Annapurna Pictures was founded by Megan Ellison in 2011. Ellison currently owns the production company, which focuses on independent and auteur-led films.

