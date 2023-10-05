In an entertainment landscape filled with countless novel adaptations, to capture the ever-divided attention of audiences, sometimes you have to get a little... feral. Such is the case with the film adaptation of Rachel Yoder's debut novel, Nightbitch. The story revolves around a once-ambitious stay-at-home mother who becomes convinced she is turning into a dog after discovering a tuft of fur on her neck.

The rights to this comedic psychological thriller were acquired by Annapurna Pictures before the novel's publication. Amy Adams and Stacy O'Neil's production company, Bond Street Entertainment, quickly joined the project, with Adams set to both star in and produce it. The project began generating buzz among fans of the novel and industry insiders. Following the trend of the novel's adaptation rights being secured pre-publication, Searchlight Pictures acquired the film rights before production began. They outbid five other contenders to secure the worldwide rights for a staggering $25 million. If you're a fan of Amy Adams portraying unhinged characters (and who isn't?) and you have a soft spot for scruffy dogs, then read on for all the details we have about Nightbitch.

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Nightbitch is set to be released on Friday, December 7, 2024. The dark comedy had its world premiere at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival on September 7, after numerous delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the SAG-AFTRA strike. In its opening weekend, Nightbitch will be competing against the apocalyptic teen horror-comedy Y2K, as well as some of the blockbuster leftovers from the Thanksgiving weekend, including Moana 2, Wicked, and Gladiator II.

5 Will 'Nightbitch' Be Available on Streaming?

Image via Searchlight Pictures

While Nightbitch will likely be available on streaming in the near future, for now, the movie will enjoy an exclusive theatrical release. While Nightbitch was initially planned to be released directly to Hulu, Searchlight Pictures decided to pivot to a big-screen release.

4 Is There a Trailer for ‘Nightbitch’?

The official trailer for Nightbitch was released by Searchlight Pictures on September 3, 2024.

3 What Is ‘Nightbitch’ About?

Image via Searchlight Pictures

The official synopsis for Nightbitch from Searchlight Pictures reads:

A woman (Amy Adams) pauses her career to be a stay-at-home mom, but soon her new domesticity takes a surreal turn.

Amy Adams takes on the role of our protagonist, a stay-at-home mother of a toddler who once enjoyed a thriving art career but had to give it up to become a full-time caregiver when leaving her child became too overwhelming. Now, she resides in a quiet Midwestern town, grappling with the demands of motherhood and the monotony of her daily routine. Raising her child almost entirely on her own, her absent husband, who travels for work about five days a week, consistently dismisses her concerns.

As her sense of isolation and frustration intensifies, she undergoes bizarre and unsettling transformations. What starts as an unexplained tuft of hair on the back of her neck escalates to sharpening teeth and a growth that can only be described as a tail. In her quest for answers, she stumbles upon a book at the library titled "A Field Guide to Magical Women: A Mythical Ethnography," which sends her down a rabbit hole of intriguing possibilities. Things become even more complicated when she joins a mommy group/ multi-level marketing scheme that may hold secrets beyond what meets the eye.

The novel garnered a generally positive reaction from critics who lauded its unique fusion of domestic drama, psychological exploration, and dark humor. Despite its outlandish premise, the story delves into universal themes of shifting identity, the societal pressures of motherhood, and the enduring power of art.

2 Who is the Cast of ‘Nightbitch’?

Amy Adams Mother Scoot McNairy Husband Arleigh and Emmett Snowden Son Zoë Chao Jen Mary Holland Miriam Ella Thomas Naya Archana Rajan Liz Jessica Harper Norma

This surreal, genre-bending story demands an actress who can anchor the performance in a relatable reality while also wholeheartedly embracing the character's untamed transformation. With her proven track record of portraying complex characters, there's no one better suited for the role than Amy Adams.

Her impressive repertoire includes standout performances in films like American Hustle, where she portrayed Sydney Prosser, a con artist who partners with Christian Bale's character in a high-stakes FBI sting operation. Adams' performance in this film garnered critical acclaim and numerous award nominations, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress in a Leading Role.

No stranger to dominating streaming services, Amy Adams showcased her talent in the HBO miniseries Sharp Objects, where she took on the challenging role of Camille Preaker, a troubled journalist who returns to her hometown to cover a murder case while battling her own demons. Adams' portrayal of Camille garnered widespread acclaim, including a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television and a Critics' Choice Television Award for Best Actress in a Movie/Miniseries.

Between Adams’ history of knockout performances and her involvement as a producer, expectations are high to see what she does with this weird and sensitive role. Joining Adams’ are Scoot McNairy, Zoe Chao, Ella Thomas, and Mary Holland to round out the main cast. Zoe Chao takes on the role of Jen, a fellow mom our protagonist encounters at the park. Jen extends an invitation to a party promoting her herb-selling business, which happens to be a multi-level marketing scheme. However, our protagonist harbors suspicions that there's more to Jen than meets the eye.

Scoot McNairy boasts a career that spans several decades, featuring standout roles in films such as Argo and his memorable portrayal of computer engineer Gordon Clark in the television series Halt and Catch Fire. Joining him is Ella Thomas, recognized for her numerous TV appearances on popular shows like NCIS and Supergirl. Another seasoned TV veteran, Mary Holland boasts an extensive list of credits to her name, showcasing her versatility and talent in the industry.

1 Who Made ‘Nightbitch’?

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Marielle Heller takes the helm as both writer and director for Nightbitch. Her career in the director's chair has garnered widespread acclaim, beginning with her work on The Diary of a Teenage Girl, a film she not only directed but also wrote, earning critical praise for its bold storytelling and exploration of coming-of-age themes. Heller further solidified her reputation as a director with Can You Ever Forgive Me?, a biographical drama featuring Melissa McCarthy, which secured three Oscar nominations. Her knack for biographical dramas continued with A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, adding yet another Oscar-nominated film to her filmography.

The original novel's author, Rachel Yoder, played a significant role in the adaptation process, serving as both a writer and an executive producer. With Yoder actively participating in the project, expectations are high that the film will capture the same eerie charm that made the novel a success.