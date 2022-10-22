Filming has begun on the upcoming comedy-horror film, Nightbitch. Additionally, Mary Holland has joined Amy Adams as a cast member in the movie, according to Deadline.

Widely known for her recent role as Jane Caldwell in Happiest Season, Holland has also made her mark in the entertainment industry with roles in Senior Year, Blunt Talk, and The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window. At the moment, Holland's role in the upcoming film is currently undisclosed. She will be starring alongside Adams and Scoot McNairy who is known for his roles in Gone Girl, Killing Them Softly, 12 Years a Slave, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Collider previously reported that the project would begin filming this fall; as such, it comes as no surprise that Adams was recently spotted filming on set for the first time in Los Angeles

Nightbitch, which is an adaptation of a 2021 Rachel Yoder novel of the same name, focuses on the psychological tale of a stay-at-home parent (Adams), who is struggling to raise a toddler on her own. A tale of isolation in motherhood quickly evolves into something else as her loneliness leads her to a shocking realization; showing signs of exhaustion, and experiencing fears of losing her own humanity, the new mother begins to believe that she is slowly turning into a canine. The book which the film is based on was positively received for its novel approach to motherhood in the modern world, and it will be interesting to see how those themes are adapted for the screen.



Directed by Marielle Heller, the horror film is set to be distributed by Hulu. It is produced by Heller, Adams, Megan Ellison, Anne Carey, Stacy O’Neil, Christina Oh, Adam Paulsen, and Sue Neagle. Other cast members include Ella Thomas and Garrett C. Phillips. Jason Ritter will also star as the protagonist’s soon-to-be ex-husband. Additionally, the film will be the latest collaboration between Adams and the independent production company, Annapurna pictures. Adams previously appeared in Paul Thomas Anderson's 2012 film, The Master, and Vice, both of which were produced by Annapurna pictures.

With production still at an early stage, details surrounding the film have been scarce up to this point. This means that there is no revealed release date at this early stage. Collider will keep you updated with all the future news about Nightbitch, so stay tuned in the coming months.

