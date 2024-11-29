Amy Adams' latest film, Nightbitch, might be about a new mom flashing her fangs, but it is also about fatherhood. Based on Rachel Yoder's bestseller of the same name, the project follows Adams as an unamed mother as she morphs into a dog after having her baby. Although the focus is on Adams' character and her struggles with letting go of her career and being a stay-at-home mother, the book-to-screen adaptation also shows the lack of connectivity between her and her husband (played by Scoot McNairy) after becoming parents. With her partner constantly leaving on work trips and her having to look after their toddler by herself, the main couple goes through some "ruff" patches.

In a recent CCA press conference, the Oscar nominee shared that she is delighted that male audiences are relating to this aspect of the film, because it was also an element that she was drawn to while embodying this role:

"I love that she portrays that the father is not a villain. He's not the antagonist in any way. There's just such a deep lack of connection and communication about what's really happening that I really identified with. I really think she thought she could pull it together. She thought she could make everything work, you know. I really identified with that."

Nightbitch is directed, produced, and written by Marielle Heller, whose big break was with the 2012 coming-of-age dramedy, The Diary of a Teenage Girl. Much like Heller's previous work, her latest directorial effort is humorous, using absurdity to address the hardships of postpartum depression and co-parenting. Throughout the film, the protagonist goes through various ups and downs, trying to make sense of her physical transformation and motherhood.

Who Is in the Cast of 'Nightbitch'?

In addition to Adams and McNairy, Nightbitch also stars Zoë Chao (Love Life), Mary Holland (Ghosts), and Archana Rajan (Grey's Anatomy), who play a group of mothers that the main character slowly comes to bond with. Jessica Harper also takes on the supporting role of Norma, a librarian that involuntarily helps the protagonist make sense of her canine turn.

The film is being distributed by Searchlight Pictures, which has recently backed up Jesse Eisenberg's A Real Pain. Searchlight Pictures is also distributing the Bob Dylan biopic, A Complete Unknown, starring Timothée Chalamet as the folk music legend.

Nightbitch premieres in theaters nationwide on December 6.

