Vanity Fair has shared the first look at Nightbitch, the upcoming book adaptation that will see Amy Adams stepping into a very unconventional role. The protagonist of this story, simply named Mother, will be dealing with plenty of changes in her body thanks to perimenopause and motherhood. But the body of the main character will also go through mysterious changes unrelated to the current stage of her life. The first images from Nightbitch show Amy Adams hanging out with a couple of dogs, going on a run, painting and spending time with her young son.

Nightbitch is based on the novel of the same name by Rachel Yoder. The author thought it would be hard to adapt her work to the screen thanks to the internal nature of the narrative, but director Marielle Heller was more than ready to take on the challenge. The apparent calm of staying at home will take on a whole new meaning once the upcoming title hits the big screen. Besides sitting in the director's chair for Nightbitch, Marielle Heller also wrote the screenplay for the adaptation. The movie will premiere at this year's edition of the Toronto International Film Festival, before making its way to multiplexes in the United States on December 6.

Scoot McNairy is set to play the protagonist's husband in Nightbitch. The actor previously appeared in another project that featured Amy Adams in a prominent role, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. McNairy's character in the upcoming book adaptation will travel a lot because of work, leaving Adam's protagonist in charge of the kids. Nightbitch will follow the woman's struggle as she mourns the life she used to know before becoming a mother. While the adaptation won't see the transition to motherhood as a bad thing, it will shine a light on the present changes it represents for its lead.

The Cast of 'Nightbitch'

Nightbitch will also feature performances from Mary Holland, Jessica Harper and Kerry O'Malley. The surreal changes the story will implement for Adams' character include hair growing in places it's not supposed to and bumps suddenly appearing on her skin. Kerry O'Malley will portray the protagonist's mother, as Adams' character might have a question or two regarding her new condition. Motherhood and the loss of identity will be at the center of Nightbitch's premise, as a woman transitions into one of the most beautiful and complicated stages of her life.

