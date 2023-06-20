Amy Adams will be delving into the R-rated territory with her upcoming feature, Nightbitch, a new report from Bloody Disgusting reveals. The feature described as a “darkly comic horror film” is based on author Rachel Yoder's novel of the same name, which exposes the absurd and feral truths of motherhood. Marielle Heller, director of A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, is at the helm of the horror film which is set to be distributed by Hulu.

What’s Nightbitch About?

The adaptation of a 2021 novel, Nightbitch focuses on the psychological tale of a stay-at-home mother, who struggles to raise her toddler alone. The tale of isolation in motherhood escalates as her loneliness leads her to a shocking realization that she is turning into a canine as her body shows signs of exhaustion, and she fears losing her own humanity. It will be thrilling to see Adams stepping to the complex role.

Yader’s book, which the film is based on, was well-received for its unique approach to motherhood in contemporary times. Given Adams’ acting prowess, it will be interesting to see how those themes translate on the screen. “Rachel Yoder’s book took my breath away. I haven’t felt this way about [a] book since I read The Diary of a Teenage Girl many years ago,” Heller said in an official statement. Adding how the feature is a “dream come true,” she said,

“Rachel’s darkly hilarious tale of motherhood and rage made me feel seen. And adapting it with Amy Adams in mind has been the thing that has kept me going through the pandemic. I am so thrilled to be bringing this movie to life with wonderful partners in Anne Carey, Annapurna Pictures, and Searchlight.”

Image via HBO

RELATED: Why Enchanted Is the Best Amy Adams Movie

Along with Adams the feature also cast Ella Thomas and Garrett C. Phillips along with Jason Ritter, who’ll be seen as the protagonist’s soon-to-be ex-husband. The feature is produced by Heller, Adams, Megan Ellison, Anne Carey, Stacy O’Neil, Christina Oh, Adam Paulsen, and Sue Neagle. With a thrilling premise and all-star cast, Nightbitch will be a delight for horror lovers. For the uninitiated, Adams previously starred in four Annapurna movies – The Master, American Hustle, Her and Vice, all of which brought her Oscar nominations so, fans can expect nothing short of a mind-bending experience when it comes to the upcoming feature.

Currently, no release date has been announced for the feature. Watch out for this space for further details and check out our conversation with Adams below: