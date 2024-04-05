The Big Picture Amy Adams stars in the darkly comic horror film Nightbitch, based on the novel by Rachel Yoder.

The movie explores the bizarre transformation of a mother into a canine, blending comedy with horror elements.

Directed by Marielle Heller, Nightbitch will bark into theaters on December 6.

Amy Adams’ psychological thriller Nightbitch has been a long time coming. The film written and directed by Marielle Heller is based on the 2021 novel of the same name by Rachel Yoder. The horror comedy finally has a release date as Variety reports it’ll haunt the theaters in December. The feature sees Adams as an ordinary mother, who soon comes to think that she is turning into a canine. As bizarre as the plot sounds, the feature billed as a “darkly comic horror film” is expected to be more bizarre.

The story follows Adams as a mother who is thrown into the stay-at-home routine of raising a toddler. As she slowly embraces the feral power rooted in motherhood, she starts noticing the bizarre and undeniable signs that she may be turning into a dog. The original book beautifully encapsulates the feelings of being a new mother and takes several unexpected turns, making it well-appreciated by fans around the globe for its unique approach to motherhood in contemporary times.

The movie has an amazing lineup of talents behind the camera and on-screen, Heller has credits like A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood and the Melissa McCarthy-led Can You Ever Forgive Me?. Perhaps she is best known for 2015’s The Diary of a Teenage Girl, which earned critical acclaim and much love from fans. It’ll be interesting to see how she holds up with this dark comedy. Adams was last seen in Disney’s 2022 musical Disenchanted, a sequel to 2007 Enchanted, where she reprised her role as Princess Giselle alongside Patrick Dempsey, James Marsden, and Idina Menzel. She’ll be next seen in Taika Waititi’s film adaptation of Klara and the Sun alongside Jenna Ortega.

'Nightbitch' Was Adapted With Amy Adams in Mind

Image via HBO

Given Adams’ acting prowess and amazing comedic chops, she is the perfect fit for the role. “Rachel Yoder’s book took my breath away. I haven’t felt this way about [a] book since I read The Diary of a Teenage Girl many years ago,” Heller previously said of the influence the book had on her. “Rachel’s darkly hilarious tale of motherhood and rage made me feel seen. And adapting it with Amy Adams in mind has been the thing that has kept me going through the pandemic. I am so thrilled to be bringing this movie to life.” The movie also casts Ella Thomas, Garrett C. Phillips, Mary Holland, and Zoe Chao.

Nightbitch will debut in theaters on December 6. You can learn more about the film with our guide below.