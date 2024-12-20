Weeks after the Amy Adams-starring Nightbitch was released theatrically in the U.S., TVLine can confirm that the film has found a streaming home. On Friday, December 27, Nightbitch will be available to stream on Hulu, giving those who missed it at the theaters the opportunity to enjoy it from the comfort of their couches. Not to mention, it was originally set to be released on the streamer but was later announced for a theatrical release by Searchlight Pictures scheduled for December 6.

Written and directed by Marielle Heller, the 2024 picture debuted at the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival, on September 7 before its December release. Nightbitch is inspired by Rachel Yoder’s 2021 novel, and it's about the powerful and transformative nature of motherhood. It follows Adams’ character who was once an artist but became a frustrated stay-at-home mom who sometimes transforms overnight into a dog.

Adams stars as Mother and is joined by Scoot McNairy as Husband, Arleigh and Emmett Snowden as Son, Zoë Chao as Jen, Mary Holland as Miriam, Ella Thomas as Naya, Archana Rajan as Liz and Jessica Harper as Norma. Production of Nightbitch was a bit delayed as it was scheduled for September 2022 in Los Angeles but began in October 2022. Production companies attached to the movie include Annapurna Pictures, Archer Gray, Defiant by Nature and Bond Group Entertainment, while the producers are Heller, Adams, Anne Carey, Sue Naegle, Christina Oh and Stacy O'Neil.

Is ‘Nightbitch’ Worth Watching?

Image via Searchlight Pictures

Nightbitch made a modest earning of $170,737 at the box office and has received average reviews from critics since its premiere. It currently holds a 59% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the critics' consensus stating, “As far as adaptations go, Nightbitch packs more bark than bite as the stellar Amy Adams takes on motherhood and the neighborhood in a rather conventional romp.” Nevertheless, the black comedy,, has gone on to earn a couple of accolades including winning the Prix Variété MadMovies at the La Roche-sur-Yon International Film Festival earlier in October. Similarly, Collider lauds Adams for her remarkable performance in the pic which allowed “her to be pretty wild and experimental” while still giving “one of her best comedic performances.”

Nightbitch will begin streaming on Hulu on Friday, December 27.