Although she's handed off the torch of playing famed reporter Lois Lane, six-time Academy Award-nominee Amy Adams is still firing out projects at an unprecedented rate. Searchlight Pictures has unveiled the first trailer and poster for Nightbitch, the drama which Adams stars in alongside Scoot McNairy and Zoë Chao. The film follows a woman (Adams) who puts her career on pause and becomes a stay-at-home mom, but extreme stress forces her into thinking she's turning into a dog (yes, you read that right). In addition to Adams, McNairy, and Chao, Jessica Harper, Mary Holland, Kerry O'Malley, and Ella Thomas will also star in the film, which will release in theaters this December, but does not yet have an official release date.

Nightbitch is based on the novel by Rachel Yoder and comes from the mind of Marielle Heller, who penned the screenplay and directed the film. Heller made her directorial debut in 2015 with The Diary of a Teenage Girl, the coming-of-age teen comedy starring Alexander Skarsgård, Kristen Wiig, and Christopher Meloni, and also directed Academy Award-winner Tom Hanks in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, the biopic detailing the life of Fred Rogers. She also helmed the R-rated true crime drama Can You Ever Forgive Me?, which stars Melissa McCarthy and Richard E. Grant. Nightbitch will be her fifth directorial feature, and she looks to continue a strong run working with immensely talented performers.

What Movies Earned Amy Adams Her Oscar Nominations?

Amy Adams is one of the most talented performers of her generation and of all-time, consistently turning in performances that have earned universal acclaim from both critics and general audiences. She received her first Oscar nomination in 2005 for her work in Junebug, the quirky comedy which also stars Embeth Davidtz and Alessandro Nivola. She then secured two more nominations for her work in Doubt (Meryl Streep, Viola Davis) and The Fighter (Christian Bale, Mark Wahlberg) before securing yet another nomination for her role in The Master, the Paul Thomas Anderson-helmed film which also stars Joaquin Phoenix. Her most recent nominations have come from her work in American Hustle and Vice.

Stay tuned to Collider for future updates to be the first to know when tickets for Nightbitch go on sale ahead of the December release window.