While Clive Barker is best known for the Hellraiser and Candyman franchises, one of the author's lesser known horror oddities that he directed was the 1990 genre film Nightbreed. The film was based on Barker’s novel "Cabal" and is now coming to 4K Blu-ray for the first time thanks to Scream Factory.

The four disc set features a new 4K scan of the best surviving film elements. Disc 1 has the scan on a 4K disc, disc 2 has the scan on a standard Blu-ray, and disc three has the director’s cut of the film on Blu-ray along with an audio commentary from Barker and Restoration Producer Mark Alan Miller. Disc 3 also includes the 72-minute documentary "Tribes Of The Moon: The Making Of Nightbreed", "Making Monsters" makeup effects featurette, and "Fire! Fights! Stunts!" which looks at the second unit shoot for the film. The final disc has the rest of the previously released special features including deleted scenes, makeup tests, stop-motion lost footage, and still galleries.

However, while Scream Factory’s standard 4K release for $39.99 features Nightbreed’s classic poster art, there will be two more pricer editions. The first one for $44.99 comes with an alternate slipcover designed by artist Devon Whitehead and an additional poster of the same design. The last edition for $139.99 comes with the alternate poster and slipcover in addition to lobby cards and an enamel pin set. Every edition will come with a poster of the theatrical artwork when pre-order on Scream Factory’s website.

What’s Nightbreed About?

This mind-bending terror follows Boone played by Craig Sheffer who struggles with nightmares before getting tangled up in a serial killer's web of murders. A serial killer who was supposed to be his doctor, Dr. Decker, and is played by David Cronenberg. The same Cronenberg best known for directing body horror classics like The Fly and Scanners. Boone is framed for the doctor's crimes and killed by the police, but is brought back to life by the beings found in his nightmares known only as the “Nightbreeds”. With the help of his new monster friends, Boone must stop Dr. Decker from killing again. While Barker is not best known for his directing, Nightbreed has his classic sense of bizarre horror all over it with themes covering humanity’s horrific ability to become monsters themselves being the ghoulish centerpiece. Again, it may not be as recognizable a name as Hellriaser or Candyman, but Nightbreed is an underrated genre gem that reminds us that no one spins a grotesque horror tale like Barker.

When Does Nightbreed Come Out on 4K?

Nightbreed releases on 4K Blu-ray August 1, 2023. You pre-order all three editions on Scream Factory’s website now. Nightbreed is also currently streaming for free on Tubi and Peacock. The trailer for the film can be seen down below