Clive Barker is a true Renaissance man of horror, an illustrator, theatremaker, author, and director who has fathered some of the greatest, most visceral and endlessly creative monsters of the back half of the 1980s and the early 1990s. He is arguably most famous for his Cenobites, writing The Hellbound Heart in 1986 and directing the first Hellraiser film in 1987, which was a true stand-out horror film in a decade full of legends. Of course, someone with a body of work so expansive, that is far from his only contribution to the genre. He created the basis for Candyman, one of the best horror films of the 1990s. It's easy to see why he's so beloved by the horror community.

However, when one thinks about that expansive body of work, his dark and horrific fantasies, one can't help but wonder about what could've been. Clive Barker's Creepypastas, a proposed television series based on infamous internet horror stories including Ben Drowned and Slenderman, showed some promise, especially coming from him, but the project has been lost to time. Some franchises just don't happen. As exciting as Clive Barker's Creepypastas sounds, even in 2015 it just misses the window of popularity. I couldn't imagine how it would play seven years later. Other times, the question of "Why wasn't this a thing?" can confound, and even anger people, and this franchise that could've been was one that had an infuriating amount of potential.

Nightbreed: An Underrated Dark Fantasia

This brings us to Nightbreed, released in 1990 and directed by Barker. Based on his novella Cabal, written in 1988, it follows an unstable man convinced by his therapist that he's a serial killer, taking an orphic journey to Midian, a land of outcasts and monsters hidden away in an abandoned cemetery. Despite failing in the box office and among critics upon its initial release, this film has become a beloved cult classic to many, and it's easy to see why. It has fellow horror legend David Cronenberg as the main villain, and Pinhead himself, Doug Bradley, appears as a Nightbreed, but what draws people in the most is the other-world of Midian that Barker created.

Nightbreed has been a subject of queer theory for many years. This makes all the more sense when one remembers that Barker himself is an openly gay icon who received the Davidson/Valentini award at the GLAAD Media Awards back in 2004 for his contributions to many branches of art. So you have a film that was released in 1990 about a hidden community of creatures shunned by society who find solace in each other, a place where our protagonist has found refuge in, shedding his old identity and becoming a Nightbreed himself. The monsters are not portrayed as evil, simply misunderstood and hunted by humanity as they seek to live out their days in peace. It's easy to see why members of the LGBTQ+ community see themselves in the Nightbreed, as many of them, especially at the time this film was released, had the need to create their own found families and communities.

Unsurprisingly, there were plans to expand on the film. It ends on a cliffhanger, as our hero is tasked to find a new home for the Nightbreed, and our villain returns from the dead to pursue them. While the original novel was based around the hero's journey and transition from Aaron Boone to Cabal, Barker shifted the focus to his world building, something he wanted to delve deeper into with future movies. We could've met more of them, seen more creative practical monster designs, seen what their new home would be and how they would fight back against those who tried to exterminate them.

The Trilogy Was Killed By Incompetent Marketing

There was so much promise to make a legitimate franchise, everyone would want to be part of the Nightbreed, a triumph for weird horror outcasts everywhere. The reality is, that didn't happen. While the film wasn't a giant bomb, making back $16 million of it's $11 million budget, and it had its fair share of accolades, the tepid initial reaction by audience and critics alike killed any chance for a sequel. The same issue resonates throughout: the worldbuilding is great, the production design is grotesquely gorgeous, but the plot was clumsy, and the edit was sloppy.

So who is to blame for the clumsiness and sloppiness of the theatrical cut? After all is said and done, Barker himself revealed the culprit to be rather unsurprising: Morgan Creek Productions. Yes, this is another infuriating tale of studio interference, from the editing to the marketing of the film, this was a failure from the higher ups.

They just didn't get it, they wanted another Hellraiser, another story about scary monsters doing scary things to normal people, they wanted an 80s slasher with 90s polish. What they got instead was the endearing Nightbreed, and they had no idea what to do with it. They misread the idea that the audience was supposed to empathize with such frightening creatures and recoiled from it. So the trailers gave us scary monsters, the theatrical cut removed about 40 minutes worth of Barker's vision, and what we were given at the end was kind of a mess. One of the biggest missed opportunities in horror history, in a world where even schlock gets sequels, Nightbreed missed its chance.

What Happened To Midian?

So, we didn't get the Nightbreed trilogy as Barker originally intended, but that doesn't necessarily mean that's the end of the story. Barker was not done with Cabal and his creepy clique, and he's still not done. Some comic books and video games were released in conjunction with the film which more closely followed what it should've been, but the best piece of cinematic archeology came from Mark Miller, the co-head of Barker's own production company Seraphim Films, who set out on a project to find the 40 minutes of lost footage and return it to the film. This version of Nightbreed would be known as the Cabal Cut, which would be further expanded upon by Shout! Factory with their own director's cut. We finally have a complete version of the film, with an alternate ending and a clearer idea of where the series could have gone.

And soon, we may actually see where it could've gone. It was announced back in 2018 that Clive Barker, in collaboration with SyFy Channel, intends to return to Cabal with a new television adaptation. It is with Morgan Creek again which is certainly an odd choice to say the least, but it now has a director in Michael Dougherty and a writer in Josh Stolberg. Only time will tell if this series ever comes to be, but I for one have my fingers crossed.

This has to be one of the most baffling stories of lost potential in horror cinema. In 2022, following the release of another hit series containing a community of outcasts and monsters, it's so hard to grasp how someone could misunderstand what Nightbreed was going for. The concepts of sympathetic monsters, or hidden societies was not even an entirely new thing in 1990, and it would blow up only a few short years later with Interview With The Vampire. But not only did they misunderstand the concept of the story, they misunderstood Clive Barker. What makes his monsters so iconic is their level of complex humanity, seen in the Cenobites and especially Candyman, not that they're bloody and covered in bees.

While I and others usually have an axe to grind about auteur directors, this is a tragic case of a film that could've been incredibly influential on both horror and dark fantasy if the visionary director was able to see his work through as he always intended.