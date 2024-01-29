The Big Picture Funko's Marvel Selects line at Target continues to honor the roots of Marvel Comics with a new Nightcrawler figure.

Nightcrawler's figure is highly detailed and action-packed, reflecting his swashbuckling heroism.

Nightcrawler's limited on-screen history may expand with appearances in the X-Men '97 animated show and Deadpool 3.

Funko's Marvel Selects line at Target has been a steady source of Comic Cover figures over the past several months that honor the roots of Marvel Comics and their many heroes. Although the calendar has flipped over to 2024, that pattern won't be changing anytime soon as the collectible company follows up December's Ghost Rider release with a beloved X-Men ally — Nightcrawler. Collider can offer an exclusive look at the new figure which commemorates the mutant's first swashbuckling solo appearance in Nightcrawler #1 released in 1985.

Nightcrawler's figure is one of Funko's more detailed and action-packed collectibles out there as he wields a cutlass and swings on a rope with his pointy tail swaying along the way. His pose mirrors his backdrop, which depicts the blue-skinned hero swooping in with style and grace to battle a crew of pirates aboard their ship. Before becoming the much-respected, demon-like companion of the X-Men, Nightcrawler was a trapeze artist in the carnival under his mother Margali Szardos's care. The cover and figure reflect both his talents and heroism as he approaches the fight with a smile and a bit of swagger. Standing approximately 4.6 inches tall, the collectible comes contained in a 7-inch wide, 10.75-inch tall, and 3.25-inch deep case as always.

Originally introduced in Giant-Size X-Men #1 in 1975, Nightcrawler was conceived by Dave Cockrum and became a regular presence among the mutant team well before landing his first spin-off series. He established himself as one of the group's most noble and charming members in those ten years, but his first solo tale of derring-do, penned and illustrated primarily by Cockrum, shows off his heroism first-hand. Nightcrawler #1 sees him dive into an interdimensional portal to save Kitty Pryde's dragon Lockheed, only to find himself in a land of scurvy alien pirates, sea beasts, and sorcery. The issue kicks off a bizarre adventure for Nightcrawler and Lockheed as they bounce around other worlds and desperately search for a way back home.

Nightcrawler Has Enjoyed a Limited On-Screen History

Despite his association with the X-Men, Nightcrawler's on-screen appearances have been somewhat limited. On television, he enjoyed a few appearances in the beloved 1990s X-Men: The Animated Series, but was more commonly seen in its successors X-Men: Evolution and Wolverine and the X-Men. He did get a few chances to show off his teleportation powers on the big screen, however. He was most notably played by Alan Cumming in X2, where he was brainwashed and used as a pawn by Colonel William Stryker (Brian Cox) to attack the President of the United States and stoke fears of the threat posed by mutants. Kodi Smit-McPhee also embodied Nightcrawler in both X-Men: Apocalypse and Dark Phoenix.

It's possible that Nightcrawler could soon emerge from the shadows once again in 2024. A reboot to the classic X-Men animated show, X-Men '97, is due out in the early months of this year and Nightcrawler is already confirmed to appear in some capacity. However, he also has a slight chance to reappear on the big screen in Deadpool 3 this summer. Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine for the film, bridging the gap between the MCU and the 20th Century Fox X-Men universe. Considering Smit-McPhee popped up as Nightcrawler for a cameo in Deadpool 2 back in 2018, there's no ruling out the acrobatic mutant's return until the Ryan Reynolds-led film hits theaters on July 26.

The Nightcrawler Pop! Comic Cover figure will be available from Target or the store's official Marvel Selects page for $29.99. Get an exclusive look at the new collectible in the gallery above.

