Crime cinema fundamentally changed throughout the 1970s. After decades of old-fashioned noir films, the New Hollywood era introduced a generation of darker, more realistic films that explored relevant social issues. Films like Chinatown, Dog Day Afternoon, Serpico, Mean Streets, and The French Connection took a more grounded approach to the time honored “cops and robbers” story. This wave of films felt like they could exist in reality.

The 1980s saw the emergence of the buddy-cop movie. While Richard Donner’s original 1987 classic Lethal Weapon is most often credited with launching the genre, 1982’s 48 Hrs. actually got there first. Buddy-cop movies generally took on a slightly lighter tone. Still, the genre is very versatile, and it wasn’t like the grounded crime thriller had gone out of style. This was the decade where classics like The Untouchables, Scarface, Thief, Mississippi Burning, and Manhunter were released.

RELATED: Sylvester Stallone on His New Cut of ‘Rocky IV’ and the Other Films He’d Love to Re-Edit

Image via Universal Pictures

These two genres intertwined in 1981 in Bruce Malmuth’s overlooked classic Nighthawks. The urban crime thriller took the best elements of the grounded 1970s films but explored them through the format of a buddy-cop story. It pinpoints a “passing of the torch” moment in cinema and doesn’t get enough credit for its historical value. Of all the things worth celebrating about Nighthawks, the cast stands out. Sylvester Stallone, Billy Dee Williams, and Rutger Hauer deliver brilliant performances that are unlike anything else they would do in the rest of their careers.

Nighthawks is set in current day New York City, where crime is on the rise. NYPD Sergeant Deke DaSilva (Stallone) is recovering from a serious (and humiliating) injury at the hands of a group of street thugs. DaSilva had failed to stop an armed criminal in a subway station. His partner, Sergeant Matthew Fox (Williams), had managed to take down two of the thugs. DaSilva seeks redemption, and Fox is keen to help. They get their chance soon enough when the European terrorist Heymar Reinhardt (Hauer), also known as “Wulfgar,” arrives in town. Wulfgar plans to set off a series of bombs throughout the city.

Nighthawks is actually the first major action film that Stallone ever starred in. After the success of the first two Rocky films, he was a major star. Stallone would later become synonymous with his action hero persona. However, Nighthawks isn’t anything like the campiness of Demolition Man, Cliffhanger, or Cobra. DaSilva doesn’t spout one-liners. While he’s brutal in a fistfight, his combat abilities are secondary to his investigative tactics. DaSilva is looking to minimize the collateral damage through whatever means necessary. This becomes more challenging once he realizes that Wulfgar has allies in a corrupt circle of NYPD cops.

It's unfortunate that Stallone rarely returned to this type of role. He’s an actor that has range when he’s given the chance, but so often Stallone reverts to more generally heroic roles. What’s unique about Nighthawks is that while it’s still a relentless action movie, DaSilva is a flawed character. He is forced to acknowledge that even if he’s successful in finding Wulfgar, things won’t really change for him or the city. No matter what, there will still be dirty cops. It’s not like the mission will provide him with any personal rewards either. DaSilva is separated from his wife, Irene (Lindsay Wagner), and when he rescues her from Wulfgar at the front door of her house, they get have a melodramatic reunion moment.

Image via Universal Pictures

Williams is best known for his role as Lando Calrissian in the Star Wars franchise. The charismatic entrepreneur-turned-rebel is a persona that Williams often returned to. He’s just a naturally endearing presence. However, Williams shed his more openly magnetic personality to play Fox. Fox is quietly supportive of DaSilva, but they don’t spar like the characters in most buddy-cop movies do. He’s intent on completing their mission, and acknowledges that DaSilva is out to atone from his earlier failure. He doesn’t offer his partner any false comfort; after Wulfgar brutalizes Fox, DaSilva visits him in the hospital. While DaSilva tries to compliment him, Fox can only focus on why DaSilva failed to pull the trigger on Wulgar.

Rutger Hauer is certainly one of the most beloved character actors of his generation. After his breakthrough performance in Blade Runner, Hauer frequently appeared in Cannon action films. Comparatively, his Nighthawks character is more fleshed out. Hauer is the type of actor who can redeem even the worst movies, so it’s always a treat to see him in a genuinely great one. Wulfgar isn’t a scenery-chewing antagonist. There’s a fanaticism to him that’s utterly terrifying. Hauer unflinchingly grounds himself during the film’s most disturbing moments; he ruthlessly kills his companion Pam (Hilary Thompson) when she learns the details of his plan.

The concept of urban terrorism itself had not been addressed thoroughly in earlier films. Although Wulfgar’s tactics are extreme, they’re not implausible. The suspense in Nighthawks is actually a bit eerie. Wulfgar stages detonations at major metropolitan areas, killing many innocent civilians (including children). When DaSilva finally kills him outside of Irene’s home, the audience breathes a sigh of relief rather than standing from their seat to cheer.

It’s unfortunate that Nighthawks is now seen as an anomaly and not a seminal moment. While Stallone has teased that he’s interested in re-editing the film, its legacy isn’t strictly defined. There’s a level of depth and craftsmanship that makes it unique. If you’re a fan of Stallone, Williams, and Hauer, consider it an essential watch.

9 Ways 'Rocky' And 'The Karate Kid' Are Connected

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Liam Gaughan (247 Articles Published) Liam Gaughan is a film and TV writer at Collider. He has been writing film reviews and news coverage for eight years with bylines at Dallas Observer, About.com, Taste of Cinema, Dallas Morning News, Schmoes Know, Rebel Scum, and Central Track. He aims to get his spec scripts produced and currently writes short films and stage plays. He lives in McKinney, TX. More From Liam Gaughan

Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up for Collider's newsletter for exclusive news, features, streaming recommendations and more Click here to subscribe