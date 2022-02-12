Guillermo del Toro’s Academy Award-nominated psychological thriller, Nightmare Alley, will be available on Digital on March 8, with 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD versions coming later in the month on March 22. The film is also available to stream on Hulu and HBO Max right now.

Set in the 1940s, Del Toro’s Nightmare Alley is a neo-Noir psychological thriller based on the novel of the same name by author William Lindsay Gresham. The film tells the story of carny turned con artist Stanton Carlisle, as he takes his skills in trickery and deceit, learned from fellow carnival workers — washed up mentalist Pete and his clairvoyant wife Zeena, on the road to grift the wealthy New Yorkers of their money. After meeting a mysterious psychiatrist, he plans his biggest scam yet involving a dangerous tycoon.

The film stars Bradley Cooper as Stanton Carlisle, Cate Blanchett as Doctor Lilith Ritter, Toni Collette as Zeena Krumbein, Willem Dafoe as Clem Hoatley, Richard Jenkins as Ezra Grindle, Rooney Mara as Molly Cahill, Ron Perlman as Bruno, Mary Steenburgen as Felicia Kimball, and David Strathairn as Pete Krumbein. The film was directed by Del Toro, with J. Miles Dale, Cooper, and Del Toro as producers. Nathan Johnson wrote the music for the film, and Del Toro and Kim Morgan wrote the screenplay.

Expected bonus features for the film include:

“Del Toro’s Neo-Noir” - the director and cast discuss the world of Nightmare Alley, with Del Toro revealing his approach to noir and how he mixes classic cinema with modern storytelling.

“Beneath the Tarp” - this sneak peek behind the scenes focuses on production designer Tamara Deverell and her team on how they created the bizarre world and visuals for unique gilded Art Deco high society. It will also explore how these designs mixed with Del Toro’s vision of the film.

"What Exists in the Fringe" - this feature focuses on costume design and symbolism as costume designer Luis Sequeira details his collaboration with Del Toro.

Nightmare Alley has been nominated for four Academy Awards, including “Best Picture.” Other nominations include eight Critics’ Choice Awards, BAFTA, SDSA, MPSE, ADG, CDG, VES, and WGA Awards, as well as a Screen Actors Guild Award for Blanchett in “Best Supporting Actress.”

Read the official synopsis below:

When charismatic but down-on-his-luck Stanton Carlisle endears himself to clairvoyant Zeena and her has-been mentalist husband Pete at a traveling carnival, he crafts a golden ticket to success, using this newly acquired knowledge to grift the wealthy elite of 1940s New York society. With the virtuous Molly loyally by his side, Stanton plots to con a dangerous tycoon with the aid of a mysterious psychiatrist who might be his most formidable opponent yet.

