The black and white, classic noir version of the film will hit the streamer later this month.

For fans of a classic noir flick, the team behind Nightmare Alley is here to treat you. Though we’ve known about the black and white version of the film for quite some time, we finally have a Hulu release date of April 25. Just like the colorized version, Hulu subscribers will be treated to the Oscar nominated feature for free, from the comfort of their own living rooms.

Titled Nightmare Alley: Vision in Darkness and Light, the classic twist on the old timey tale debuted in select theaters back in January. The black and white spin was always the intention of director Guillermo del Toro, who has explained that while the neo-noir was filmed in color, the team behind its photography “lit it as if it were black and white,” thus giving them the opportunity to give it this extraordinary makeover.

It’s with this new color palette that fans can rediscover the 1930s tale of conman Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper) as he tricks and steals his way to the top of the clairvoyant game, all with the help of his wife, Molly (Rooney Mara) and psychologist Dr. Lilith Ritter (Cate Blanchett). Based on the 1946 book of the same name by William Lindsay Gresham, the 2021 film is the second time the author’s work received an on-screen retelling, the first being filmmaker Edmund Goulding’s 1947 imagining. Dropping its characters in the intriguing world of traveling carnies in the 1930s, it’s no wonder as to why del Toro sought to bring audiences a noir version of the film.

A shoo-in for the awards circuit, Nightmare Alley nabbed four Oscar nominations including Best Picture and Best Cinematography. It was also a star-studded affair with the likes of Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen, and David Strathairn filling out the featured cast. The man behind the stunning shots, Director of Photography Dan Laustsen, spoke on his reasoning behind certain color choices saying:

When we designed and shot, we were always thinking color and black and white. The classic lighting I have used is an homage to all the incredible masters of cinematography who have inspired me.

Whether you were a fan of the colorized version of the film, eying up another watch through, or a classic noir enthusiast, Nightmare Alley: Vision in Darkness and Light is not one to be missed. Fire up Hulu on April 25, pop some popcorn, and check out the payoff of del Toro and company’s hard work.

