Guillermo del Toro’s latest feature film Nightmare Alley is playing exclusively in Los Angeles for now, but according to a recent tweet from the famous fantasy horror director, this neo-noir thriller could be making an appearance in an appropriately classic black and white film style in New York in the near future. This will be the second feature film adaption of the novel of the same name, which was written by William Lindsay Gresham and published in 1946.

Set in 1940s New York, the film follows Stanton Carlisle, a carnival worker turned con man who tricks the wealthy elite out of their money by claiming to be clairvoyant. Soon, he starts an affair with Dr. Lilith Ritter, a corrupt psychiatrist, and they form a plan to swindle a prominent judge.

Nightmare Alley features the acting talents of Bradley Cooper (Licorice Pizza) as Stanton Carlisle, Cate Blanchett (Don’t Look Up) as Lilith Ritter, Toni Collette (Stowaway) as Zeena Krumbein, Willem Dafoe (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as Clement Hoately, and more.

Image via Searchlight

RELATED: Exclusive: ‘Nightmare Alley’ Cinematographer Dan Laustsen Breaks Down Filming the Movie and How He Works with Guillermo del Toro

Tickets are being sold out at several locations at the moment, but there are still quite a few openings from January 17-January 30. Some screenings are set to provide an authentic 35mm film experience. Here is the current list of places that still have open seats:

January 17 - AMC The Grove 4PM and 7:30PM, Landmark 7PM

January 18 - AMC The Grove 4PM and 7:30PM, Landmark 7PM

January 19 - AMC The Grove 4PM and 7:30PM, Landmark 7PM

January 20 - Landmark 7PM, Academy Museum 7PM includes Q&A with Del Toro

January 21 - Los Feliz 3 7PM (35mm) with Q&A includes Del Toro, Nuart Theatre [unspecified time]

January 22 - Los Feliz 3 7PM, Nuart Theatre 7:30PM includes Q&A with Del Toro

January 23 - Los Feliz 3 7PM (35mm), Nuart Theatre (35mm) [unspecified time]

January 24-27 - Nuart Theatre (35mm) [unspecified time]

January 28-30 - Aero Theatre (35mm) [unspecified time] includes Q&A with Del Toro

More information about tickets and screenings is expected to be announced soon, including details regarding the possible black and white screenings in New York.

Del Toro outlined the current schedule in one of his recent tweets; you can find it below:

9 Films and 2 TV Shows to Watch if You Like David Fincher's 'Zodiac' Get ready to get scared

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email