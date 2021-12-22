Collider can exclusively reveal a new clip from Nightmare Alley, Guillermo del Toro’s noir film about a carny con-man (Bradley Cooper) who gets involved in a dangerous relationship with a psychiatrist (Cate Blanchett).

The clip is set at a carousel on a dark and gloomy night and shows a dialogue between Molly Cahill (Rooney Mara) and Stanton "Stan" Carlisle (Cooper). While rain pours from the skies, the two take shelter on the carnival's carousel, discussing a dream Molly had that prevents her from sleeping again. Stan flirts with Molly for the entire scene, showing his obvious romantic interest in his colleague. While the moment takes place in a colorful carnival attraction filled with music and lights, it’s easy to feel the darkness surrounding the place that perfectly reflects del Toro’s goal of making a modern noir classic.

Nightmare Alley was adapted by del Toro and Kim Morgan from William Lindsay Gresham’s novel of the same name. The movie also stars Toni Collette (Hereditary, Knives Out), Willem Dafoe (The Lighthouse), Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water), Rooney Mara (Carol), Ron Perlman (Hellboy), David Strathairn (Nomadland), Clifton Collins Jr. (The Last Castle), and Mary Steenburgen (Book Club).

Image via Searchlight Pictures

RELATED:‌ Guillermo del Toro, Rooney Mara & Richard Jenkins on ‘Nightmare Alley,’ Film Noirs, and the Importance of the Color Red in the Film

Nightmare Alley has been mainly gathering positive reviews, with critics praising how del Toro achieves the noir feel with perfection. However, some reviews also point out the film has problems with pacing that prevent it from being a masterpiece. In his review for Nightmare Alley, our very own Matt Goldberg wrote:

“Despite the lack of supernatural creatures, Nightmare Alley is very much a Guillermo del Toro film. There are no misunderstood monsters here; there are only vile creatures, and rather than making them the antagonist, Nightmare Alley uses them as protagonists, which in some ways makes the film the darkest one del Toro has ever done. Perhaps the closest companion in his filmography is Crimson Peak where if you love the genre, you’re going to love to see what del Toro does within it.”

Nightmare Alley is available right now in theaters. A black-and-white version of the film, called Nightmare Alley: Vision in Darkness and Light, will have a limited theatrical run beginning in January 2022. Check out the exclusive clip below:

Here’s Nightmare Alley's official synopsis:

An ambitious carny with a talent for manipulating people with a few well-chosen words hooks up with a female psychiatrist who is even more dangerous than he is.

Willem Dafoe on ‘Nightmare Alley,’ the Way Guillermo del Toro Mixes Genres, and Why He Wanted to Play This Role He also talks about if he prefers playing characters with a bit of a villainous side versus morally good ones.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email