Guillermo del Toro just found his new composer to score his latest film Nightmare Alley. Due to scheduling conflicts, Alexandre Desplat is leaving the production, and joining the project in his place is Knives Out composer Nathan Johnson, according to Variety.

It's a bit of a shock to see Desplat's departure given his recent collaborations with del Toro. Desplat scored del Toro's Best Picture winner The Shape of Water and has committed to teaming up with him once again for del Toro's more grim take on the classic tale of Pinocchio. It seems that the delays and the ongoing pandemic kept Desplat from being able to meet in France for production. Desplat is also coming off of recent work with Wes Anderson for The French Dispatch which has him as a possible favorite for a Best Original Score nomination.

night

Image via Searchlight

RELATED: First ‘Nightmare Alley' Trailer Stars Bradley Cooper and Cate Blanchett as a Delightfully Evil Couple in Guillermo del Toro’s Latest Movie

Johnson, while not as decorated a composer as Desplat, has done wonders crafting remarkably different yet recognizable and deeply fitting tracks for films from Knives Out to Looper. He'll now have a chance to work on del Toro's upcoming gory noir which seems like a perfect fit considering his recent work with Rian Johnson's murder mystery romp. It's another strong talent to add to a film full of Hollywood heavyweights, even if it comes at the cost of an accomplished composer in Desplat.

Nightmare Alley is a modern adaptation of the 1946 novel by the same name and stars Cate Blanchett and Bradley Cooper as a duo of sinister con-artists. It features a large and very impressive ensemble cast that includes Willem Dafoe, Toni Collette, Richard Jenkins, Rob Perlman, Rooney Mara, Holt McCallany, Tim Blake Nelson, Mary Steenburgen, David Strathairn, and Clifton Collins Jr. It's actually the second adaptation of the novel, but will have a signature del Toro spin that ratchets up the gore, so much so the film received an R-rating.

There isn't much longer to wait as Nightmare Alley releases in theaters on December 17.

KEEP READING: Steve Carell to Star in ‘The Patient’ Limited Series About a Therapist Trying to Cure a Serial Killer

Share Share Tweet Email

'The Wheel of Time': New Poster Reveals the Heroes and Villains of Amazon's Fantasy Series Season 1 premieres November 19 on Amazon Prime Video.

Read Next